GOC 1 Division undertakes operational visit to newly established army units in Kano

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, and Commander, Sector 1 Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Abubakar Sadique Muhammad Wase, has conducted an operational assessment visit to the newly established 24 Battalion in Tudun Wada and 311 Artillery Regiment in Dambatta, Kano State, from 28 to 29 October 2026.

Addressing the troops during the visit, Major General Wase noted that, as fledgling formations, the units require collective resilience and dedication to achieve the desired objectives behind their establishment.

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In a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, he reassured the troops that the Division is working in close liaison with the Kano State Government to accelerate full operational capability, adding that troop welfare and logistical support remain his priorities.

The GOC, who was accompanied by the Commander, 3 Brigade, Brigadier General Saka Jimoh, held some engagements with local government leadership in both Dambatta and Tudun Wada. He urged the host communities to extend maximum cooperation and support to the newly deployed units to strengthen security across the state.

It will be recalled that the establishment of these units is part of the broader expansion and restructuring drive by the Nigerian Army, an initiative aimed at strengthening the nation’s security architecture and enhancing operational responsiveness.