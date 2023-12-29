Goal Women Africa has created a list of 25 women who are changing the narrative, shifting perspectives and confounding beliefs in their generation. Women who are using their privileged platform, skill and passion to make a difference – and in so doing, are inspiring the next generation of African women leaders.

This list is the first of its kind by Goal Women Africa, to celebrate African women across a range of backgrounds, including philanthropy, social development, tech, and media to mention a few.

Goal Women Africa community is an initiative geared to help women relieve the mental stress of not being heard or not being enough in the society to which they belong. It is a community that seeks to illuminate the desire of women to become more empowered and have access to programs and facilities that enhance their skills and expertise. Its aim is to help women appreciate and embrace leadership skills and organise mentorship projects to help them improve their deliverability.

In no order of prominence, here are Goal Women Africa’s Top 25 women for 2023 unveiled.

Bukky Shonibare

Bukky Shonibare is the founder and executive director of Invictus Africa, a civic organization that promotes human rights and gender equality through data-driven advocacy, technological solutions, and capacity development. She passionately advocates for human rights and gender equality, focusing on critical issues such as gender-based violence prevention, increased women’s political representation, improved women’s health, and economic empowerment, and facilitating girls’ access to free, safe, and high-quality education.

Her impactful engagement extends beyond her organizational responsibilities, as she actively participates in various initiatives aligned with her commitment to gender equality, human rights, and education. Through her dynamic efforts, Shonibare serves as an inspiring figure, embodying the transformative potential of dedicated individuals in reshaping communities and fostering a more equitable and just world.

Thelma Akyere Gwumah

Thelma Akyere is a dedicated gender advisor and project manager for Ghana in the EU-ENOUGH initiative. Thelma is passionate about gender equality and human security and brings a wealth of expertise to her pivotal role, where she actively spearheads initiatives that address critical issues within these realms. Her commitment extends beyond conventional boundaries, positioning her as a dynamic force dedicated to fostering positive change.

In her impactful role, Akyere’s unwavering dedication and expertise make her a standout figure in the landscape of women driving significant societal shifts. She embodies the spirit of empowerment and progress, showcasing the transformative potential of women in leadership roles and their ability to shape a more inclusive and secure future.

Magatte Wade

Hailing from Senegal, Magatte Wade emerges as a formidable force in championing African prosperity and cultural entrepreneurship. As a visionary entrepreneur, she has successfully established high-end retail brands that draw inspiration from the rich tapestry of diverse African traditions. Wade’s unwavering belief in the potential for prosperity in Africa is mirrored in her advocacy for African dignity and economic advancement, themes eloquently explored in her latest book, “The Heart of A Cheetah: How We Have Been Lied to about African Poverty, and What That Means for Human Flourishing.”

Through her entrepreneurial ventures and insightful writing, Magatte Wade stands as a beacon challenging prevailing narratives about African poverty. Her multifaceted contributions not only redefine the global perception of Africa but also underscore the crucial role of women in driving positive change, both economically and culturally, in their societies.

Vee Kativhu

Vee Kativhu emerges as a catalyst for positive change, leveraging her platform to uplift underprivileged and underrepresented individuals globally. As the founder and director of the transformative initiative, Empowered By Vee, Kativhu makes higher education more accessible by sharing free academic resources & opportunities for underrepresented youth, helping them recognize and unlock their academic abilities and untapped potential.

Through her dedicated efforts, Vee Kativhu not only provides practical guidance but also serves as an inspirational figure, challenging societal norms and fostering a sense of empowerment among those traditionally overlooked. Her commitment to reshaping narratives and amplifying the voices of the underprivileged exemplifies the transformative impact women can have in building a more inclusive and equitable society.

Abisola Kola-Daisi

A trailblazer in both entrepreneurship and philanthropy, Abisola Kola-Daisi stands as a beacon of positive change in society. Recently appointed as Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, she brings her wealth of experience and dedication to a crucial role that holds the potential to shape impactful policies for the betterment of the community.

Her commitment to driving change from within the realms of business and social responsibility positions her as a dynamic force working towards a more inclusive and prosperous future. Abisola Kola-Daisi’s recent appointment underscores the vital role women play in influencing policy decisions that can pave the way for positive societal transformations.

Khadijah Okunnu

Khadijah Okunnu, a dedicated social impact entrepreneur, collaborates closely with Water Relief to make significant strides in fulfilling Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) within society. Through her impactful efforts, Okunnu exemplifies the transformative potential of individuals working towards sustainable solutions for global challenges.

By actively engaging with Water Relief, Khadijah Okunnu contributes to the vital mission of ensuring access to clean water and sanitation, thereby addressing a fundamental aspect of SDG 6. Her commitment to social impact entrepreneurship showcases the pivotal role women play in driving positive change and contributing to the achievement of global sustainability goals. Okunnu’s collaboration underscores the importance of collective efforts in creating a more inclusive and equitable world.

Temilade Salami

Temilade Salami emerges as a revolutionary figure in society, driving positive change as a climate education and communication professional. At EcoChampions, a non-profit organization she founded and leads as the executive director, Temilade channels her passion for the environment into impactful initiatives. Her contributions extend across a spectrum of environmental endeavors, from leading tree-planting initiatives to advocating for ocean conservation, managing plastic waste, and fostering environmental education.

Her commitment to sustainable practices and ecological awareness not only underscores her role as a leader but also positions her as a catalyst for environmental stewardship. Through EcoChampions, Temilade Salami exemplifies the profound impact women can have in shaping a more ecologically conscious and sustainable society. Her multifaceted efforts serve as an inspiration for others, highlighting the crucial role women play in addressing pressing environmental issues.

Adejoke Lasisi

Adejoke Lasisi stands as a pioneering force in her community, making profound contributions as an African fabric designer and environmentalist. Fusing her creative prowess with a deep commitment to ecological responsibility, Adejoke is an innovator who harnesses her weaving skills to champion sustainability. Her transformative work involves converting plastic and textile waste into eco-friendly products, showcasing the power of creativity in addressing environmental challenges.

She actively participates in the critical mission of preserving the planet by repurposing waste materials into eco-friendly products. Adejoke Lasisi exemplifies the significant impact women can have in steering communities toward a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future. Her innovative approach serves as a testament to the pivotal role women play in driving positive change at the intersection of art and environmentalism.

Thandile Chinyavanhu

Thandile Chinvavanhu is aenvironmental and social activist, wielding her passion to drive impactful change. She is leading efforts to address the connections between public health, energy access, and climate change. She is especially focused on understanding and dealing with how climate change affects women of color more than others.

Chinvavanhu’s advocacy extends beyond conventional boundaries, as she actively addresses the interconnected challenges that affect marginalized communities. Thandile Chinvavanhu’s commitment exemplifies the transformative potential of women in catalyzing positive shifts across multiple spheres of societal well-being.

Alice Eze

Alice Eze is the Chief Operating Officer at Climate Action Africa. In this capacity, she spearheads a social enterprise that proudly positions Africa at the forefront of the global climate action ecosystem. Eze’s leadership underscores the vital role women play in shaping initiatives that address pressing issues, as she actively contributes to the ongoing efforts to combat climate change on the continent.

Through her role at Climate Action Africa, Alice Eze exemplifies the power of women in driving meaningful change. Her dedication to positioning Africa as a leader in climate action not only showcases her leadership but also highlights the significant impact women can have in steering societies toward a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future.

Iretioluwa Akerele

Dr. Iretioluwa Akerele stands as a transformative figure in her community, wielding her expertise as a Cybersecurity Career Coach, Mentor, and Advisory Board Member for Cybersafe Foundation. With over 8 years of experience in Information Security, Data Privacy, Regulatory Compliance, and Risk Governance, Dr. Akerele is a cybersecurity professional who actively shapes the landscape of online safety and data protection.

In her advisory capacity at Cybersafe Foundation, she contributes to initiatives that promote cybersecurity awareness and safety. Dr. Iretioluwa Akerele’s dynamic approach underscores the transformative impact women can have in driving advancements in technology, security, and mentorship, making her a notable leader in shaping a safer digital future.

Shakirat Oluwatosin

At the forefront of societal change, Shakirat Oluwatosin Raji assumes the role of Chief Coordinating Trustee at The Shade of Women Foundation (TSWF). Beyond her influential position in the foundation, Raji is a noteworthy cybersecurity researcher and social entrepreneur, actively reshaping the landscape of both technology and social impact. In her dual capacity as a leader in TSWF and a cybersecurity researcher, Shakirat Oluwatosin Raji embodies the fusion of technology and social responsibility. Her commitment to leveraging cybersecurity for positive societal change exemplifies the impactful role women play in driving advancements in both technology and community betterment. Raji’s dynamic leadership serves as an inspiration, illustrating the transformative influence women can exert in fostering a more secure and socially conscious society.

Nanbaan Pwaspo

Nanbaan Pwaspo is a digital security associate with a specialization in the civil society and threat landscape in Africa. Beyond her professional expertise, Pwaspo is deeply committed to becoming a leading voice in the critical fight against cybercrime across the continent.

In her dedicated pursuit, Nanbaan Pwaspo exemplifies the transformative impact women can have in safeguarding digital landscapes and advocating for cyber resilience. Her commitment to combatting cybercrime reflects not only her expertise in digital security but also her passion for fostering a secure and technologically advanced Africa. Pwaspo stands as a testament to the significant contributions women make in shaping the narrative of cybersecurity and ensuring a safer digital future for their communities.

Jennifer Awrigwe

Jennifer Awrigwe is the founder of Fintribe, the first-ever Nigerian women’s finance community. Jennifer is empowering women to take control of their financial futures.

Her vision is simple yet revolutionary: a safe space for women to learn, share, and grow financially. Through Fintribe’s workshops, webinars, and online forums, she has fostered a supportive community where women can demystify complex financial concepts and chart their paths to financial success. Her dedication has not gone unnoticed; her recent SHE Awards 2023 win is a testament to the impact she’s making on countless lives.

Solafunmi Sosanya-Lawal

Solafunmi Sosanya-Lawal as a Personal Finance Expert and CEO of Wealthy Motley, is making finance education accessible and engaging for millions through her platform.

Solafunmi demystifies the mysteries of savings, stocks, crypto, and investments, breaking them down into bite-sized, relatable content for her online community. Her platform isn’t just about numbers; it’s about empowerment, encouraging people to take control of their finances and build a secure future. Through her practical tips, engaging content, and infectious enthusiasm, she is proving that financial knowledge is a powerful tool, and everyone has the potential to build wealth.

Tosin Olasehinde

Tosin Olasehinde is a catalyst for positive change in society, serving as the visionary founder of Money Africa. Building on the success of this initiative, she further solidified her impact by founding Ladda after 3 years. Ladda stands as a transformative platform dedicated to promoting savings and investment, showcasing Tosin’s commitment to reshaping financial landscapes and fostering a culture of economic empowerment.

Her entrepreneurial journey underscores the influential role women play in driving innovations that address societal needs. Through Money Africa and the subsequent establishment of Ladda, she exemplifies the power of strategic vision and dedication in creating platforms that facilitate financial inclusion and empower individuals to achieve their savings and investment goals. Tosin Olasehinde’s work stands as a testament to the transformative influence women wield in shaping the future of finance and promoting economic resilience within their communities.

Sola Adesakin

In the realm of societal transformation, Sola Adesakin stands as a beacon of positive change, recognized as the lead coach and founder of Smart Stewards and Fruit Foundation. Adesakin’s transformative impact centers on her expertise in maximizing resources and building genuine wealth through meticulous financial planning.

As a visionary leader, Sola not only imparts valuable knowledge but also actively shapes the narrative around financial empowerment. Through Smart Stewards and Fruit Foundation, she underscores the pivotal role women play in fostering financial literacy and equipping individuals with the skills needed to achieve sustainable wealth. Sola Adesakin’s dedication to maximizing resources and promoting financial planning reflects the profound influence women can have in shaping a more economically resilient and empowered society.

Reni Odetoyinbo

Reni Odetoyinbo is a dynamic force for positive change in society, showcasing her passion for strategic marketing, career development, and financial literacy as a content creator. With a keen focus on the intersection of content creation and strategic thinking, Odetoyinbo actively seeks opportunities to bring her expertise to the forefront in the realms of finance, career development, and lifestyle.

Her multifaceted approach not only reflects her commitment to empowering individuals through content but also underscores the transformative role women play in shaping conversations around finance and career growth. Reni Odetoyinbo’s dedication to merging creativity with strategic insight positions her as an influential figure driving positive change and fostering a more informed and empowered community.

Nneile Nkholise

Nneile Nkholise is the founder of Thola, a tech company based in San Francisco, USA. Thola, under Nkholise’s leadership, pioneers biosecurity compliance automation, revolutionizing the intersection of technology and healthcare.

Nkholise’s innovative contributions not only exemplify her prowess as a tech entrepreneur but also spotlight the influential role women play in driving advancements within the industry. Through Thola, she is reshaping the landscape of biosecurity compliance, showcasing the transformative potential of women in leading initiatives that contribute to the well-being and safety of society. Nneile Nkholise’s dedication to technological innovation positions her as a notable figure in the realm of women effecting positive change through groundbreaking advancements in the tech sector.

Tobi Ayeni

Tobi Ayeni is a digital and tech creator. As Miss Techy, she spearheads a platform that not only showcases her creative prowess but also serves as a beacon for women effecting significant changes in the tech landscape.

Through Miss Techy, she contributes to reshaping the narrative around women in technology, highlighting the transformative impact they can have on the digital frontier. Tobi Ayeni serves as living proof of the increasing impact of women in the tech industry, demonstrating that their creative input is essential for shaping the future of digital media and technology.

Yanmo Omorogbe

Yanmo Omorogbe is the co-founder and chief operating officer of Bamboo. At the forefront of financial innovation, Bamboo is an online brokerage service that provides affluent Africans and their wealth managers with direct access to global securities. Yanmo’s visionary leadership not only transforms the landscape of wealth management but also empowers individuals to navigate the global financial market with unprecedented accessibility.

Through Bamboo, Yanmo Omorogbe exemplifies the significant role women play in disrupting traditional industries and fostering financial inclusivity. Yanmo Omorogbe stands as a symbol of progress, proving that women are driving forces in ushering in positive changes in the dynamic realm of finance.

Olusola Modupe

Modupe Olusola is a Nigerian business executive, currently serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc., a key subsidiary of the renowned Transnational Corporation of Nigeria. Under her visionary leadership, Transcorp Hotels has solidified its position as Africa’s premier hospitality brand, boasting accolades such as the award-winning Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar.

Beyond her exceptional corporate career, Olusola is a fervent advocate for women’s development and empowerment, as well as economic advancement in underdeveloped countries.

Hon Fatima Hassan

Hon. Fatima Hassan stands as a driving force for positive change in society, serving as the founder of the Women for Greater Good Foundation—a non-governmental organization dedicated to women’s development. At the forefront of this impactful initiative, Hon. Hassan has cultivated a vibrant community of high-achieving young women, empowering them to reach new heights.

Her commitment to women’s development extends beyond organizational leadership, as she has served as the Special Assistant to the late Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, and assumed the role of APC Women Leader for Oyo South Senatorial District. Hon. Hassan’s dynamic leadership positions her as a notable figure inspiring positive change and advocating for the meaningful inclusion of women in various spheres of influence.

Karimot Odebode

Karimot Olabisi Odebode embodies the essence of a true education advocate, lawyer, and poet. She is the visionary founder of the Black Girl’s Dream Initiative, a youth-led organization with a mission to bridge the gender gap. Karimot’s transformative efforts go beyond traditional boundaries, as she passionately advocates for educational equality and empowerment, emphasising the importance of closing the gender gap to create a more inclusive society.

Through her multifaceted roles, Odébòdé exemplifies the significant impact women can have in shaping the educational landscape. The Black Girl’s Dream Initiative is a testament to her dedication, to fostering a space where young women can aspire to achieve their full potential.

Ibijoke Faborode

Ibijoke Faborode stands is the founder and CEO of ElectHER. Recognized as a social entrepreneur, Ibijoke’s impactful contributions have earned her the honor of being included in the prestigious BBC 100 Women of 2022. With a fervent dedication to social innovation design, she is committed to collaborating on solutions that address inequality and poverty in Africa.

Faborode’s leadership at ElectHER reflects her commitment to creating a more equitable future. As a visionary social entrepreneur, she not only leads initiatives but actively seeks collaborative solutions, embodying the transformative potential of women in driving positive change. Ibijoke Faborode’s recognition as one of the BBC 100 Women of 2022 further underscores her significant impact and influence in shaping a more inclusive and empowered society.

