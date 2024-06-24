APM Terminals Apapa has begun the recycling of its discarded tyres into flipflops. The terminal made this known in a statement to the press on Monday.

The terminal recently celebrated Go Green, a global APM Terminals Awareness campaign that aims to highlight sustainable business practices regarding the environment and how to minimise the impact of its operations on the environment. The campaign theme was “Nothing Goes to Waste.”

Terminal Manager Steen Knudsen said, “We are all about continuous improvement and are always on the lookout for ways to sustainably repurpose our waste into other useful materials. We are in partnership with various environmental organisations licensed by the government.

“Over the years, we have taken calculated steps to not only reduce our plastic footprint on the environment but also reduce other forms of waste such discarded boilersuits and lubricants. Recently, we have, in collaboration with one of our environmental partners, begun the production of flipflops from discarded tyres.

Each eco-friendly pair of flip-flops is crafted from 70% recycled tyres sourced from our truck and crane equipment used to handle cargo operations at our terminal.

With the production of these flipflops, the terminal saves a minimum of 7.5KG of CO2 emissions per pair, helping to reduce waste and combat climate change.”

As part of the campaign, the terminal also held an awareness session for its employees on the importance of incorporating sustainable business practices in the terminal’s operations.

The session was held in collaboration with Kevron Consulting Limited, a provider of Health Safety and Environmental services.

HSE Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Felix Chinwe Ugwuagbo, said it was important for the terminal to take its employees along on this journey, taking the message of sustainability and waste recycling to their homes and communities.

He said, “There are so many things the terminal is already doing to reduce waste. However, we want to encourage our employees to not only come up with ideas on what we can do to reduce waste, but to also think of what they can do as individuals to reduce waste.

This requires a collaborative effort from society. Recycling waste is not limited to plastic waste alone; it can be extended to other forms of waste.”

Head of Environmental Management System (EMS) Consultancy & Services, Kevron Consulting, Dare Ayodele, described waste management as not just good for the environment but also good for business and our communities.

“Going green isn’t just about protecting our environment; it’s also about efficient resource usage. Traditional waste management strains resources and pollutes our oceans. Innovative waste management solutions ensure that nothing goes to waste.

“They not only save costs but also showcase our commitment to environmental responsibility, attracting environmentally conscious consumers and investors.

“It is essential that everyone develops a tailored approach, developing service-specific solutions that maximize waste reduction and ensure responsible management,” he said.