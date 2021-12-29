Go back to land, NIHORT boss charges Edo youths

About 3,720 Edo State youths have benefited from the agricultural youth empowerment programme of President Muhammadu Buhari since 2015, the chairman, Governing Board of National Horticultural Research Institute, (NIHORT), Ibadan, Oyo State, Chief Matthew Ehigie, has disclosed.

Ehigie, who spoke at a skills development workshop for fishery, poultry and vegetable farming in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state told the 300 participants to make good use of the opportunity as most developed nations grow through agriculture.

He advised the trainees to use the programme to develop themselves by diversifying into agriculture and move away from oil.

The NIHORT’s board chairman said: “Participants should use the opportunity to develop themselves. Let us diversify into agriculture. Most developed nations grow through agriculture. I believe that the participants will make use of the opportunity.

Also speaking, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Akoko-Edo federal constituency, Peter Akpatason noted that it was not possible for everybody to work in the oil industry considering the number of graduates that are produced yearly by the country.

Akpatason remarked that it was good to note that those who participated in the programme last year were already successful farmers, producing chickens, snails and vegetables in commercial quantities.

The lawmaker said: “Those who participated in last year’s programme are producing chickens today. Those who are into snail are selling their snails. This is why so many unemployed graduates are no longer roaming the streets of Akoko-Edo.”

The acting Executive Director of NIHORT, Dr. Ephraim Nwanguma, added that as a way of lifting the country out of food, nutritional insecurity and poverty, the youth should strive to embrace poultry, fish and vegetable farming.

As one of the important components of the livestock sun sector in the country, he said that “poultry production enhances food and nutritional security and provides direct employment to a large number of rural and urban populace.

“Integrating vegetable, fish and poultry farming systems, especially in close systems has potential contribution to food and nutritional security, improved livelihoods of smallholder farmers and employment opportunities.”

A 2003 unemployed graduate of History and International Diplomacy from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, Miss Hope Ajayi, said the training was an eye opener and would make the best out of it once she was given her starter pack on poultry.

An unemployed National Diploma holder from the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Mr. Vincent Adewole, 30, from Ibillo town, said that his dream was to grow vegetables on a small parcel of land in his hometown which he had already acquired if he was empowered at the end of the training.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.