Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has tasked the security agencies in the state to go after the bandits terrorising communities in the state.

This was sequel to an outbreak of fresh attacks in Kak, Ranyam, Nging, Lohala, and Buka of the Barakin-Ladi local government areas of the state over the weekend.

In a statement signed by his Director of Press Affairs, Gyang Bere, the governor expressed sadness over the coordinated attacks by bandits that claimed the lives of several people and destroyed property in parts of the local government.

Governor Mutfwang urged the security agencies to diligently execute their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property in the state in order to put a stop to the wanton spilling of blood and burning of property.

He told the security agencies to consider the deployment of more personnel to the communities that are under attack to prevent further destruction of lives and properties, and he further charged them to remain neutral and refrain from meddling in local politics that is outside their purview.

Governor Mutfwang reiterated the commitment of his administration to work with the existing security apparatus at the federal level, using multifaceted approaches to secure innocent communities that have been invaded by bandits.

He saluted the gallantry of some of the officers and men of various security agencies who have made sufficient sacrifices in curbing the spate of attacks and encouraged them to put in more efforts to halt the ugly trend.

Governor Mutfwang reassured Plateau citizens of his commitment to addressing their plights, particularly the issues of insecurity, so as to bequeath the requisite development and progress to the state.

He called on citizens, irrespective of tribe, religion, or political affiliations, to join hands with the government in finding lasting solutions to the unwarranted attacks on innocent villagers without any form of provocation.

