Glo’s subscriber base jumps to 58 million ― NCC report

Telecommunications and digital service provider, Globacom, has recorded huge growth in its subscriber numbers. According to a recent report published on Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)’s website, Globacom added a massive 2,103,721 million new customers in July to take its subscriber base to 58,330,200 from 56,226,479 the previous month. This represents 83% of the total number of 2,523,276 new phone users recorded in the country in July.

The report by the commission also revealed that the total number of subscriptions to telecommunication services across the mobile networks of MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9mobile rose to 208.6 million during the period under review. The corresponding figure for June was 206 million. The country’s teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area, also rose from 108.15 per cent in June to 109.47 per cent in July 2022.

MTN came a distant second with 392,440 new subscriptions in July, while Airtel was third with 90,955 new customers. However, 9mobile recorded a loss of 63,840 subscribers as its base fell from 12,659,356 in June to 12,595,516 in July.

So far this year, the mobile network operators have gained a total of 13.5 million new subscribers, with the number of phone users in the country rising from 195,128,265 at the end of December 2021, to 208,604,996 at the end of July 2022. This is a departure from last year when the operators lost close to 20 million subscribers as a result of the ban on new SIM registration.

The NCC report shows that Globacom has played a major role in leading this growth. Its remarkable performance in the industry is believed to be a result of the continuous network upgrade and extension of 4G data coverage to more cities across the country. The company which turned 19 on August 29th also offers subscribers innovative products with unmatched value.

