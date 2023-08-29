As NiMet predicted that there will be serious flooding across the country, Global Flood Awareness System (GloFAS) has indicated an increased risk of flooding in many communities along the River basins.

According to the GloFAS forecast of August 24, 2023, Seven LGAs of Yobe State could be flooded in the next 10 days.

The identified flood-prone LGAs include Yusufari, Yunusari, Bursari, Geidam, Karasuwa, Nguru, and Bade, which is a border community with the troubled Niger Republic.

The disclosure was made by the Director of Information Services in Yobe State’s Ministry of Information, Husna Ibrahim while giving an update in Damaturu that the Seven LGAs are under severity Three while others are at levels Two and One.

According to her, “The flood severity levels have exceeded the normal threshold in the Komadugu/Yobe River Basin in the state.”

Consequently, the Director said that the state government would monitor water levels in the basins, reservoirs, and dams constructed across the river.

She attributed the expected flooding to the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroun into the River Benue and the Challawa Dam in Kano State.

