Glocient takes centre stage at 68th UNWTO conference in Abuja

•Profers impact-driven hospitality, tourism models for communities

Glocient Hospitality Limited took center stage on Day Two of the 68th United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Regional Commission for Africa (CAF) Conference, presenting a bold vision for the future of tourism in Africa.

The company’s presentation, titled “Hospitality with Heart: Creating Tourism Spaces that Empower Communities and Celebrate Nature through Innovation,” highlighted the importance of impact-driven tourism that benefits both guests and local communities.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: LIST: PDP, APC, LP bigwigs currently in ADC coalition against Tinubu

Empowering Communities through Tourism

Glocient’s General Manager, Mr. Sharafa Balogun, emphasised the need for African hospitality leaders to adopt a more intentional approach to tourism development. “Tourism must do more than entertain, it must enrich,” he said. “At Glocient, we are committed to creating experiences that are not only memorable for guests, but meaningful for the communities and environments that host them.”

The company has been working to revitalize the Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort in Ekiti State, Nigeria, with a focus on youth empowerment, gender inclusion, and ecological education. Local youths are trained and employed in key hospitality roles, while women make up 60 per cent of the workforce. This approach has not only created jobs but also promoted inclusive growth and community development.

Innovation and Technology

Glocient’s presentation also showcased the company’s innovative approach to hospitality. The company is developing an AI-powered educational chatbot designed to offer real-time, culturally contextual information about the site’s botanical heritage. This project aims to blend technology with tradition and turn the resort into an immersive learning environment where guests can connect deeply with nature.

The chatbot is part of a four-phase innovation project at Ikogosi, which is currently in its second phase. The project demonstrates Glocient’s commitment to using technology to enhance the guest experience while promoting cultural heritage and environmental sustainability.

Reshaping Africa’s Tourism Narrative

The 68th UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa Conference provided a platform for industry stakeholders to discuss the future of tourism in Africa. Glocient’s presentation was well-received, and the company’s approach to hospitality was seen as a model for sustainable tourism development in Africa.

As conversations and collaborations at the CAF Conference continue to reshape Africa’s tourism narrative, Glocient remains proud to be part of a movement that places people, planet, and purpose at the heart of hospitality. The company’s commitment to impact-driven tourism and innovation is expected to inspire other industry players to adopt similar approaches, promoting sustainable tourism development across the continent.