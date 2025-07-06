Globalisation now obsolete, future belongs to emerging markets – Putin tells BRICS leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin told BRICS leaders on Sunday that the era of liberal globalisation is over and that the future belongs to fast-growing emerging markets.

Speaking via video link to the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Putin made the comments as he remained absent from the event due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

The ICC alleges he is responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.

Moscow has dismissed the warrant as unfounded and politically driven.

“Everything indicates that the model of liberal globalisation is becoming obsolete,” Putin said. “The centre of business activity is shifting towards the emerging markets.”

He called on BRICS members to deepen cooperation across key sectors including natural resources, logistics, trade, and finance.

Putin also encouraged the expanded use of national currencies for trade within the bloc, arguing that it would strengthen economic independence from the West.

BRICS – originally coined by Goldman Sachs to describe the rise of major emerging economies – has evolved into a powerful group.

It now includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, with new members such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

Together, the bloc represents about 45% of the world’s population and more than $28 trillion in nominal GDP, according to the International Monetary Fund.

In comparison, the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies account for over $51 trillion.

China remains the economic engine of BRICS, making up more than 60% of the group’s combined economic weight.

Putin’s remarks signal a broader effort among BRICS countries to challenge the dominance of Western-led global economic institutions.

(Reuters)