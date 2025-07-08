Global trade tension over fresh US 10% tariff hike on Nigeria, BRICS nations

As Trump decries ‘anti-American’ policies of bloc

Global trade tensions are brewing anew as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on imports from countries aligning with BRICS—a fast-expanding economic alliance that recently welcomed Nigeria as a partner country.

The proposed tariffs come amid mounting friction between the U.S. and the BRICS bloc, raising concerns about global economic stability and the future of multilateral trade.

President Trump announced on Sunday that any country cooperating with what he described as the “anti-American policies of BRICS” would be subject to the new tariffs, leaving no room for exceptions. The declaration, posted on his Truth Social platform, marks a fresh chapter in his administration’s confrontational trade policy.

“There will be no exceptions to this policy,” Trump wrote, reinforcing his longstanding criticism of BRICS as an economic challenge to Western dominance.

Initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, BRICS has evolved from an informal coalition of emerging economies into a growing political and economic bloc.

In 2024, it expanded to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia. Nigeria joined as a “partner country” in January 2025, alongside others like Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Uzbekistan.

Although not yet a full member, Nigeria’s new status enables it to participate in BRICS meetings and contribute to joint initiatives and policy discussions. The upgrade from its previous observer role reflects Nigeria’s growing interest in aligning with the coalition’s vision for a multipolar world.

President Bola Tinubu is currently attending the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Tinubu’s presence signals Nigeria’s increasing commitment to the bloc, despite looming U.S. retaliation.

Foreign affairs analysts say if the U.S. follows through with the proposed 10 per cent tariff hike, Nigeria could face significant economic consequences—particularly given its already fragile economy.

Since 2023, Nigeria has grappled with high inflation and sluggish growth. Inflation rose from 18.85 per cent in 2022 to 28.92 per cent in December 2023, peaking at 34.2 per cent in mid-2024 before declining slightly to 27.50 per cent, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The government has implemented several reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and naira floatation, to stabilise the economy. However, these efforts are still in their early stages, and a new wave of U.S. tariffs could complicate the recovery.

Nigeria’s economy, the largest in Africa, remains heavily dependent on oil. Over 90 per cent of Nigerian exports to the U.S. are crude oil and related petroleum products.

Additional tariffs could reduce the competitiveness of these exports, affecting foreign exchange inflows and putting pressure on the already volatile naira.

Aside from oil, Nigeria exports smaller quantities of fertilisers, agricultural products, and manufactured goods to the U.S. Recent trade diversification efforts could be undermined if the new tariffs extend to these sectors.

BRICS members responded strongly to Trump’s latest threat at the ongoing summit in Rio de Janeiro. A joint statement expressed “serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff measures,” warning that such actions could fragment the global economy and erode multilateral trade frameworks.

Brazil, one of the founding BRICS members, emphasised the need for a cooperative global order, although internal divisions within the bloc have made consensus statements increasingly difficult.

Despite their growing influence, BRICS members face a common challenge: navigating the global economy while avoiding direct confrontation with the United States.

Trump’s administration has repeatedly used tariffs as leverage in trade negotiations, a tactic that has alarmed both allies and adversaries.

Earlier this year, the U.S. imposed a 14 per cent tariff on Nigerian imports. This move, combined with the looming 10 per cent increase, has sparked fears of a broader trade war targeting emerging economies.

Nigeria’s strategic positioning in global geopolitics is now under the spotlight. On one hand, the country seeks to deepen ties with BRICS to benefit from its development financing, trade diversification, and political support. On the other hand, the United States remains a crucial trade and diplomatic partner.

Analysts warn that Nigeria must tread carefully to avoid alienating either side.

“The U.S. is still a major player in Nigeria’s economic and security landscape,” said a trade expert based in Abuja. “But BRICS offers Nigeria a platform to shape a new global order that better serves its interests.”

Nigeria’s decision to continue engaging with BRICS—despite the threat of U.S. sanctions—reflects a broader shift among emerging economies seeking alternatives to Western-led institutions.

The U.S. administration is expected to formally notify affected countries of the new tariffs starting Monday, with letters and draft trade deals being sent out. President Trump has warned global leaders to “take it or leave it,” implying limited room for negotiation.

The ultimatum has put countries like Nigeria in a difficult position, especially as the August 1 deadline for compliance looms. Trump’s tough stance echoes earlier warnings in April, when he threatened sweeping duties before temporarily pausing the plan amid market instability.

For Nigeria, the path forward is uncertain. While BRICS engagement offers long-term strategic value, the short-term economic hit from U.S. tariffs could be substantial.