The School Meals Coalition, a global organisation consisting of 99 countries, has commended the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration for reintroducing the school feeding programme.

The organisation gave the commendation in its February newsletter recently, applauding the government’s commitment and dedication to providing nutritious meals to schoolchildren in Nigeria.

Based in Rome, the coalition also lauded Mr Tinubu for his unwavering vision and determination as a forward-thinking leader with an in-depth understanding of the value of human capital investment.

They further praised Tinubu for his dedication, which reflects his commitment to addressing the issue of food insecurity among schoolchildren (zero hunger), adding that the government’s efforts would not only improve the health and well-being of the students but would also contribute to their overall academic performance and attendance.

The newsletter also recognised the ongoing collaboration between the government, schools, and local communities towards implementing the school feeding programme, acknowledging that the synergy would allow the programme to reach more children and provide them with the necessary support to thrive both academically and physically.

The group noted that, as a member of the School Meals Coalition, Nigeria, under President Tinubu’s leadership, has set an example for other nations to follow in ensuring that no child goes hungry.

The coalition, however, expressed its commitment to continue partnership and collaboration with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the Senior Special Assistant on School Feeding, Dr. Yetunde Adeniji, in furthering their shared goal of providing nutritious meals to schoolchildren.

