Global central banks provided $90bn support amid COVID-19 pandemic ― Fitch

Fitch Ratings estimates that central banks around the world have provided facilities in excess of US$90 billion to support mutual funds amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In its latest report released on Tuesday, the global rating agency said the scale of support shows regulators’ sensitivity to the potential systemic risks that funds pose through potential spill-over effects to financial markets.

Mutual funds are a conduit between investors and financial markets. Most funds exhibit liquidity risk, offering investors the ability to redeem daily but investing only a limited part of their portfolios in highly liquid assets.

Mutual funds it added have become much larger relative to the global economy than at the time of the last global crisis. Mutual fund assets under management (AUM) were US$55 trillion (64 per cent of global GDP) at end-2019, compared with US$24 trillion (38 per cent of GDP) at end-2008.

“Fund stress could lead to increased financial market volatility in regions or countries where central bank facilities are less widespread or comprehensive, or where their effectiveness is constrained.

“The magnitude of support brought to bear also suggests that the liquidity management tools available to funds may be inadequate for a severe stress scenario,” it stated.

According to Fitch, India is the latest country to implement a mutual fund support facility, providing INR500 billion (USD6.6 billion) of 90-day repo funding to banks to extend liquidity to funds (or purchase commercial paper and debt securities from them).

This followed the suspension of redemptions in six funds with combined AUM of USD 4.1 billion. Fitch is sceptical about how effective the support will be as India’s banks have low capital headroom and could be reluctant to extend liquidity to funds given the lack of capital relief on the facilities.

The largest facility it said, has been the US Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF). This was launched in March with an initial term of just over six months, in response to severe illiquidity in the secondary market and large redemptions from money market funds (MMFs).

Fitch further explained that Countries that have implemented support facilities have not experienced additional redemption suspensions.

In Europe, however, where facilities have not been introduced, more than 80 funds with combined AUM of over US$40 billion implemented extraordinary liquidity management measures in March.

Nevertheless, liquidity in European funds has improved following broader market support initiatives and several funds have re-opened.

Liquidity mismatches are most acute in funds investing in illiquid assets such as properties. Redemption suspensions and the implementation of support facilities during the pandemic suggest that regulation has yet to fully address the liquidity risk that may materialise amid severe stress. This is despite increased regulatory attention to liquidity in recent years Fitch says.

The agency highlighted in 2019 that without extraordinary liquidity measures such as redemption suspensions, runs on funds could have spill-over effects to financial markets, particularly during macroeconomic stress such as that currently being experienced.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Osun Discharges Two Children, Six Others After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Osun State government on Monday night announced the recovery and discharge of eight coronavirus patients including two children from its isolation centre… Read full story

COVID-19: Police Seal Emir Of Daura’s Palace

Police have sealed off the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk as a result of the monarch’s failure to prevent congestion in the palace. A source who pleaded anonymity stated that the emir assembled over 1,000 people in his palace where he distributed food to them… Read full story

Omowura: Man Who Sat On 200 Needles

Five hundred and thirty five pages in seven chapters girded firmly, front and back, by a Preface, a Foreword, an Afterword and an Acknowledgment! This unusual structure makes this an uncommon biography. The story, if seen as a drama, has all the trappings of a Shakespearean tragedy: There is Ayinla Omowura, the tragic hero… Read full story

S/Korea Begins Payment Of $11.65bn Disaster Relief Money To Households

South Korea on Monday began payment of emergency disaster relief funds totaling 14.3 trillion won (US$11.65 billion) to all households, Reuters reports. The money is enable the households to cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak… Read full story

Delta Farmer Harvests World’s Largest Cassava Tuber

A farmer, Mr. Chuwudumebi Innocent Nwogwonuwe of Onitcha-Okpe Quarters, Ubulu-Uku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria, has harvested what is considered the largest tuber of Cassava in the world. The cassava tuber which is named scientifically as Manihot Esculenta measures over 10 feet in,,, Read full story

Police Intercept, Return 42 Zamfara Travellers Who Hid In Truck In Lagos

Forty two passengers who were allegedly trying to move from Zamfara State into Lagos State through a food truck were on Monday intercepted by the police and sent back to their state. The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Bala Elkana, confirmed the development to the Tribune Online and warned other… Read full story

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson, Welcomes Fourth Child In America

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie have welcomed their fourth child in the United States. Nollywood icon, Desmond Elliot broke the news on his official Facebook page today saying: “Congrats to our big mama Mercy Johnson Okojie on your new baby… Read full story

COVID-19: WHO Supports Scientifically-Proven Traditional Medicine

In the search for potential treatments for COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed innovations around the world, including repurposing drugs, traditional medicines, and developing new therapies. According to a press release issued by the WHO, it recognises that traditional, complementary, and… Read full story

14 Medical Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 In Katsina

The Katsina State government has confirmed that 14 medical staff are among the 35 new patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state made the confirmation while briefing pressmen on Monday on the number of coronavirus cases in the state… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Case Of Peace Ufuoma

EVERY now and then, a story comes to our attention that speaks to the depravity of the times and the specific ways in which the average Nigerian is caught up in it. Such, evidently, is the curious case of 30-year-old Peace Ufuoma, who was sensationally advertised for sale on Facebook by Beirut-based Wael Jerro, for a princely sum of… Read full story

The Case For And Against Remote Hearing In Court

We are gradually getting to the center of it all, now marking one month and some days since the compulsory lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, although this has not seriously affected some sectors of the economy designated as essential services. By and large, the legal profession is beginning to feel the impact of COVID 19 and… Read full story