Globacom, Zenith Bank, International Breweries, others to sponsor Onitsha 2025 Ofala Festival

Preparations are in top gear for the 2025 edition of the world-renowned Ofala Festival in Onitsha, Anambra State, with organisers announcing sponsorship from leading corporate players, including Globacom, Zenith Bank, Guinness Nigeria Plc, International Breweries, and NigerBev Limited.

The announcement was made on Thursday at Ime Obi Onicha, Ezechima Square, during a pre-festival press briefing addressed by Nn’emeka Maduegbuna, Chairman of the Strategic Marketing and Communications Subcommittee of Ofala 2025.

Maduegbuna disclosed that this year’s main festival will hold on October 17 and 18, noting that Ofala has continued to grow in stature as one of Nigeria’s and West Africa’s foremost cultural showcases.

He said, ”2025 Iru Ofala and Azu Ofala is scheduled for Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18, respectively. However, the festival activities commence on October 7 and run until November 2, 2025, and include other events such as the Ofala Lecture Series, an annual lecture series.

He added that beyond recognition from the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the festival is now bidding for a coveted UNESCO heritage recognition.

“Since 2019, we have pursued key objectives to elevate the Ofala Festival as a major cultural event,” he said.

“Notable recognitions include NTDC’s endorsement as a major Nigerian festival, the UNWTO Certificate of Recognition for Excellence, and now the ongoing UNESCO heritage recognition bid. These underscore the festival’s importance in promoting Nigeria’s cultural heritage.”

This year’s celebration, themed “Njiko na Ntachi” (Unity and Resilience), will highlight the rich cultural heritage of the Onicha Ado N’Idu Kingdom while fostering unity and communal values.

The 2025 edition will feature traditional highlights such as the Iru Ofala and Azu Ofala ceremonies — the monarch’s grand parade and dance — alongside colourful performances by age-grade societies. Other lined-up events include the Ofala Annual Lecture in honour of Obi Nnaemeka Achebe, the Oreze Art Exhibition featuring works by Nigerian and African artists, a youth carnival, health and wellbeing outreach programmes, and a thanksgiving service.

In line with efforts to blend tradition with innovation, organisers also unveiled the Ofala Mobile App, now available on Android and iOS platforms. The app offers real-time festival updates, multimedia content, maps, guides, and cultural insights to connect global audiences with the celebration.

Maduegbuna assured that adequate security measures are in place in collaboration with relevant agencies to ensure a hitch-free festival.

He invited Nigerians and international visitors alike to participate in what he described as “an exciting and unforgettable cultural experience that continues to elevate Onitsha’s global profile.

