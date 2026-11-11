Globacom unveils Glo Café 3.0, introduces AI assistant Gloria to enhance customer experience

Telecommunications company, Globacom, has introduced an upgraded version of its Glo Café application, featuring an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant, Gloria, as part of efforts to improve customer experience and expand its digital lifestyle offerings.

The revamped Glo Café 3.0 brings together telecommunications services, entertainment, digital payments and customer support within a single platform, allowing subscribers to manage their accounts, purchase data, access content and conduct transactions with greater convenience.

A major highlight of the upgrade is Gloria, an AI-powered conversational assistant designed to help subscribers navigate the application, make enquiries, access information and discover available services through voice and text interactions.

The assistant supports six languages, including English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, French and Spanish, in a move aimed at making digital services more accessible to customers across different linguistic backgrounds.

According to Globacom, the introduction of Gloria reflects its commitment to making technology more responsive to customers’ everyday needs while simplifying access to its growing range of digital services.

Beyond the virtual assistant, Glo Café 3.0 has been redesigned to provide easier navigation and faster access to frequently used services, with a three-click transaction approach intended to reduce the number of steps required to complete everyday activities.

Subscribers can use the application to purchase airtime and data, borrow airtime or data, gift data, manage subscriptions, check transaction histories, pay postpaid bills and recharge other Glo lines.

The platform also supports multiple payment options, including debit and credit cards, bank transfers, USSD and MoneyMaster, giving customers greater flexibility when completing transactions.

In addition to its service offerings, the upgraded application comes with promotional benefits designed to encourage adoption and reward subscribers.

Eligible first-time registrants receive an introductory data benefit of up to 100GB, comprising 75GB credited immediately and an additional 5GB monthly over five months.

Subscribers who recharge through the application are also eligible for a 100 per cent recharge bonus, while qualifying data subscriptions attract an additional 10 per cent data benefit.

The platform’s Café Special Bundles include 750MB for N200, 1.5GB for N300, 2.5GB for N500 and 10GB for N2,000, subject to applicable validity periods and offer conditions.

A senior Globacom management executive said the upgrade reflected the company’s ambition to expand beyond traditional telecommunications services by integrating connectivity, digital intelligence and lifestyle offerings.

“Glo Café 3.0 represents our determination to move beyond the traditional boundaries of telecommunications. We are building a digital environment in which connectivity, intelligence, convenience and value converge to enrich everyday living,” the executive said.

The company also highlighted the application’s entertainment features, which provide access to music, videos, games, radio, news and other digital content.

These offerings are intended to position Glo Café 3.0 as more than a telecommunications self-service application by creating a platform where subscribers can combine their connectivity needs with entertainment and lifestyle experiences.

The upgrade further introduces customer-focused tools, including network speed testing, coverage checking and network-issue reporting, enabling subscribers to monitor their connectivity experience and report service challenges.

Integration with Globacom’s Fibre-to-the-Home services also allows customers to access relevant self-care features, while the Do Not Disturb function gives subscribers greater control over promotional communications.

On security, the application incorporates biometric authentication, PIN-protected transactions and two-factor authentication to provide additional protection for customer accounts and financial activities.

For customers who require direct assistance, the platform also provides live chat access to customer-service representatives.

Another senior management executive said the company’s understanding of customer value had evolved beyond providing network connectivity to offering integrated digital services.

“It is no longer sufficient to provide network connectivity and leave customers to navigate the rest of their digital lives independently. Glo Café 3.0 brings together services, entertainment, intelligent assistance and practical convenience within one ecosystem,” the executive said.

The company said the application was also part of its broader digital infrastructure strategy, which includes its Glo-1 submarine fibre-optic cable, fibre-to-the-home services, enterprise connectivity, cloud services, colocation and data-centre capabilities.

These investments, according to Globacom, provide the infrastructure supporting its expanding range of consumer and enterprise digital solutions.

A subscriber, Fortnatus Abioye, a technology entrepreneur based in Jos, described the upgraded application as a more convenient way of managing his telecommunications needs.

He said he particularly appreciated the ease of purchasing data, the promotional bonuses, entertainment options and the assistance available through Gloria.

“I no longer have to approach every transaction as a separate exercise. Everything is conveniently brought together. It makes me feel that Glo genuinely wants its customers to enjoy more for what they spend,” he said.

With the introduction of Glo Café 3.0, Globacom is seeking to strengthen its position in Nigeria’s increasingly competitive telecommunications market by placing greater emphasis on digital convenience, customer engagement and value-added services.

The upgrade also reflects the growing adoption of artificial intelligence in customer-facing services, as telecommunications operators explore ways to automate routine interactions, personalise customer experiences and expand the range of services available through mobile applications.

For Globacom, the addition of Gloria and the wider capabilities of Glo Café 3.0 represent an effort to transform the traditional relationship between subscribers and their network provider into a more integrated digital experience.