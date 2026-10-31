Globacom and Ofala: A royal heritage, and cultural partnership of enduring significance

In Onitsha, history is not a sepia-toned relic, embalmed in the amber of antiquity, nor a fading whisper consigned to the recollections of elders. It is a living, breathing inheritance, perpetually renewed in the consciousness of a people whose ancestral memory constitutes both the compass of their identity and the cornerstone of their collective destiny.

Each year, as Ofala unfurls its magnificent tapestry of royal pageantry, sacred rites, rhythmic pageantry and communal celebration, the ancient kingdom becomes a theatre of cultural transcendence, where the past rises in splendour to converse with the present and illuminate the possibilities of the future.

The royal drums reverberate as the heartbeat of a civilisation; the palace courtyard becomes a living chronicle; and the colourful procession of royalty, chiefs, age grades and cultural associations transforms the landscape into an eloquent tableau of history, heritage and humanity.

In this grand orchestration of ancestral memory, Ofala emerges as more than a festival. It is the ceremonial affirmation of a people’s enduring covenant with their past and their resolute determination to preserve its wisdom without forfeiting the promise of tomorrow.

At the heart of this magnificent cultural inheritance stands the throne of Ezechima, an institution whose historical roots extend beyond five centuries. Through the twin ceremonial observances of Iru Ofala and Azu Ofala, Onitsha re-enacts the grandeur of its royal tradition, reaffirming the intricate architecture of authority, allegiance and communal belonging upon which its identity rests.

The Obi’s emergence, the stately procession of the Ndichie, the exuberant displays of cultural associations and the homage of subjects constitute a sophisticated grammar of continuity, through which successive generations rediscover the meaning of belonging and renew their commitment to the collective enterprise of advancement.

Under the enlightened reign of His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, mni, the Obi of Onitsha, Ofala has acquired an increasingly expansive intellectual and developmental dimension. Beyond its ceremonial magnificence, the festival has become a platform for reflection, reconciliation, youth empowerment, cultural regeneration and social advancement.

Its evolving character demonstrates that tradition is neither a prisoner of time nor an obstacle to progress; rather, it is a reservoir of wisdom whose relevance deepens when its enduring values are imaginatively applied to contemporary realities.It is within this unfolding narrative of cultural renewal that Globacom’s partnership with Ofala assumes particular significance.

In 2011, the indigenous Nigerian telecommunications company entered into its inaugural three-year sponsorship agreement with the Onitsha Traditional Council, establishing a corporate-cultural relationship that has endured through successive editions of the festival. Renewals in 2014 and 2017, continued support through subsequent celebrations, and another three-year renewal in 2025 have carried the association into its sixteenth year. Such continuity distinguishes the relationship from episodic corporate patronage, establishing it instead as a sustained commitment to the preservation, presentation and progressive projection of one of Nigeria’s most distinguished royal traditions.

The significance of this partnership becomes more tangible when examined against the expanding constellation of activities that has enriched Ofala’s cultural landscape. The 2017 celebrations incorporated youth-oriented programmes, an international arts exhibition, a music concert, the Miss Ofala contest and a royal banquet. These initiatives broadened the festival’s appeal, creating additional avenues for artistic expression, youthful participation, entertainment and social interaction while preserving the sacred foundations upon which the celebration rests.

In 2018, the Oraeze International Arts Exhibition brought together more than 100 artists from Nigeria and the diaspora, transforming Onitsha into a vibrant confluence of creative traditions, artistic sensibilities and cultural perspectives. Through such initiatives, the kingdom’s indigenous inheritance found fresh avenues of interpretation and international expression, with Globacom’s sustained sponsorship forming part of the wider framework supporting the festival’s continuing expansion.

Yet the deeper significance of this relationship transcends the multiplication of events or the magnificence of ceremonial spectacle. Its enduring promise lies in the possibility of transforming cultural visibility into sustainable opportunities for tourism, creative enterprise and community development.

Since 2019, Ofala’s organisers have pursued greater national, West African and international recognition, alongside enhanced economic viability, under the compelling aspiration of bringing the world to Onitsha.

Globacom’s telecommunications reach and digital capabilities provide an important bridge towards this ambition, helping to connect the festival’s distinctively local identity with audiences beyond the immediate boundaries of the kingdom. In this encounter between heritage and modernity, communication becomes more than the conveyance of information; it becomes the carriage of identity across distance, carrying the cadences of an ancient civilisation into the consciousness of a wider world.

The introduction of Ofala’s mobile application in 2025, providing real-time updates and multimedia content, further illustrates the possibilities inherent in this digital transformation. By extending access to the festival’s activities and cultural narratives, such platforms create additional opportunities for tourism, hospitality, indigenous craftsmanship and creative enterprise to engage broader audiences.

The eventual economic dividends, however, depend upon complementary investment, effective implementation and the active participation of the wider community.

Here, the royal drumbeat and the digital signal perform an extraordinary duet.

One summons the community to the palace; the other carries the palace’s story across oceans. One preserves memory through rhythm; the other propagates its meaning through networks that diminish the tyranny of geographical distance.

Together, they challenge the false dichotomy between tradition and technology, demonstrating that modern communication need not diminish ancestral identity. Properly harnessed, it can become tradition’s most persuasive messenger, translating the eloquence of ceremonial heritage into a language accessible to younger generations and distant audiences alike.

For Globacom, the partnership reflects a conception of corporate citizenship that reaches beyond the transactional imperatives of commerce to embrace cultural continuity, indigenous identity and national development.

For Ofala, sustained corporate support provides an enduring relationship around which its expanding cultural aspirations can find greater expression. Their association illustrates the possibilities that emerge when indigenous enterprise and indigenous heritage converge in a relationship of mutual relevance, bringing business, cultural stewardship and the international projection of Nigeria’s civilisational wealth into a common frame.

Ultimately, Ofala is both inheritance and imperative: a living archive whose treasures must be preserved, interpreted and enriched by every succeeding generation.

Through its enduring partnership with Globacom, Onitsha’s royal heritage continues to enlarge its horizons without surrendering its soul, inviting the world to encounter not a museum of yesterday, but a confident civilisation, deeply rooted in ancestral wisdom and resolutely advancing towards tomorrow.

In this luminous convergence of crown and connection, tradition and technology, ancestry and aspiration, lies a profound lesson for corporate Nigeria: the most consequential partnerships are those that create value beyond the balance sheet and leave an imprint beyond the immediate moment.

When heritage finds an enduring partner in communication, memory acquires a wider audience, tradition discovers renewed possibilities, and the voice of a civilisation travels beyond borders without losing its ancestral accent.

•Ibe is a PR expert and reputation management specialist.