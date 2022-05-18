Glo urges girls to take up careers in ICT

Technology company, Globacom, has urged girls in secondary schools in the country to take up careers in the information and communications technology sector (ICT). This, the company said, would enable them to tap into the huge opportunities in the sector in Nigeria and across the globe.

Globacom made the call at the 2022 Girls in ICT Day held at Oriental Hotel in Victoria, Island, Lagos. It said the students should prioritise the study of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in order to equip themselves for the opportunities in the ICT.

International Girls in ICT Day is an initiative of the International Telecommunications Union, ITU. The theme of this year’s event is “Access and Safety” and seeks to draw attention to the need for girls and young women to thrive in the STEM subjects by making use of access to safe and reliable internet and digital tools.

Globacom’s representative at the event and Senior Manager, Human Resources Management, Mrs. Jumoke Aduwo, in a presentation on the topic, “Globacom as an equal opportunity employer and key driver in the ICT industry in Nigeria”, stated that the STEM subjects were necessary for anyone wishing to make a career in ICT. Having more women in the field, she argued, would place Nigeria at par with trends in the developed world.

She also called on the students who were selected from different secondary schools in Lagos and Ogun States to imbibe the virtues of diligence, integrity and other acceptable best practices which will empower them to occupy their rightful places in Nigeria and abroad.