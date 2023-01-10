Glo Festival of Joy: Jos winners receive car, other prizes

“Glo subscribers who emerged winners from the Plateau area in Globacom’s Festival of Joy promotion were on Friday presented with their prizes at a ceremony in Jos.”

Glo subscribers who emerged winners from the Plateau area in Globacom’s Festival of Joy promotion were on Friday presented with their prizes at a ceremony in Jos.

The winners included 37-year-old Richard Ijah, a mineworker in Jos, as well as many others who won prizes such as power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans. They emerged from a public draw held the previous day.

Ija who was accompanied by his wife and children expressed gratitude to Globacom for the gift of a brand-new Kia car. “I was working at a minefield that is located in a deep forest in Jos and initially thought the call coming from Globacom to notify me of the win was a scam. For some reason, I picked and was informed that I had won a car. After rounds of me pushing back at the caller, as I wasn’t sure of the authenticity of the call, I finally agreed to close for the day and go to the Glo office to confirm. I was moved to tears to discover it was true”, he told the audience.

Similarly, other subscribers who won generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans thanked Globacom and its Chairman, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jr., for introducing the unique customer-appreciation package. 21-year-old sewing machine winner, Mercy Michael, whose elder sister is a fashion designer said, “I can’t wait to get home and present this sewing machine to my elder sister who sows, as she has sacrificed a lot for me through the years and I’ve never been able to do anything important for her. Thank you, Glo for giving me this opportunity to show her how grateful I am.”

The Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau State, Commander A.B. Barude, who was the special guest at the event, applauded Globacom for showing commitment to social responsibility and customer empowerment.

Also speaking at the event, Globacom’s Regional Manager in Jos, Mr David Ameh, urged Nigerians to take part in the promo in order to win any of the amazing prizes on offer. “To participate in this promo, voice and data customers just have to dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge with N500 weekly to stand a chance to win the rechargeable fan, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, and N10,000 monthly recharge for the car and N20, 000 for the house”, Ameh explained. ​

