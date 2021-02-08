Glo customers to get 36GB free data in Valentine Season Promo

To celebrate the Valentine’s season, national telecommunications company, Globacom, is offering its subscribers 36GB of free data to be shared with their loved ones in the newly unveiled Glo Valentine Season’s Promo.

Globacom, in a statement in Lagos on Monday said that the offer is open to Glo subscribers who purchase two smartphones from any of the GloWorld outlets across the country, adding that the promo would run between February 8 and February 22, 2021.

“This offer is our way of adding flavour to our customers’ Valentine Season’s enjoyment. We expect that our customers will be engaged in a lot of online activities before and around February 14, so we decided to make it easier for them to buy devices at affordable prices for themselves and their loved ones,” Globacom stated.

The company added that “they will also use the free data bundles accruing from the promo to reach their loved ones to express their feelings of love and commitment.”

It stated further that the offer ranges from 3GB to 36GB of free data which will be given to the subscriber over the next six months, adding that the rates of smartphones purchased by the subscriber will determine the data slabs to be received.

Different handset models available for sale include iPhones, Samsung, Nokia, Infinix, Tecno, Vivo, Imose and Itel.

Assuring customers of the unique quality of the products, Globacom said: “The subscriber is rest assured of the genuineness of the phones which come with warranties and after sales support from the manufacturers. The prices at the Gloworld outlets are also the most competitive in the market.”

