Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria: Competition gets tougher, moves to next phase

Globacom, the telecommunications giant and sponsor of Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria (GBOTY Nigeria), has announced the next phase of the dance reality show after successfully hosting the regional auditions.

The lineup of activities for its next phase of the keenly contested dance-off was revealed at a media event held in Lagos on Thursday, to bring Nigerians up to speed about the hugely anticipated contest.

The interactive session was used to unveil a dance mentorship programme for all regional winners, amid plans to screen the entire show early next year, as well as the semi-finals and finals of the show which will also be aired live on television.

The regional auditions were quite a spectacle, as various venues witnessed thousands of hopefuls, who tried to outwit one another with their dancing skills as was seen in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Benin.

In separate interviews, contestants expressed gratitude to Globacom for recognising the importance of dance in entertainment. Many felt that dancers were not given due status as entertainment stakeholders and stressed that such a competition as this, given such publicity, would help dancers gain proper support in the entertainment industry.

Festus Kalu, at the Enugu auditions, said he was a first-time participant in a dance-focused contest, and expressed optimism that he would continue to pursue a dance career after the competition.

“I saw the advert on Facebook and decided to come and try. I will love to open a dance studio if I win and pursue my dance career fully,’’ he said.

Also, Judah Wilson, a dance instructor who participated in the Lagos auditions, said it was his first time auditioning and he did not know what to expect. He added that it would be good to make it to the finals so he could show the nation his full talent.

Another contestant at the Abuja auditions, Mariam Lawal, stated that she had been dancing since she was ten, and is currently working as a dance teacher in a private secondary school in Kaduna.

She said: “It will be awesome to make it to the semifinals and finals in Lagos. If I win, I would use the money to help the less privileged.’’

Present at the various locations to select the best of the best were local and international dance celebrities like Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands) and Manuela (Germany). They are also set to feature at the next stage of the competition.

The winners of the GBOTY Nigeria get total prize money of N84 million and a chance to represent Nigeria at the global stage of the competition.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria: Competition gets tougher, moves to next phase Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria: Competition gets tougher, moves to next phase Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria: Competition gets tougher, moves to next phase Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria: Competition gets tougher, moves to next phase.