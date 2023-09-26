Glitch Africa, the top Afrobeats go-to creative space in Africa has announced the appointment of Akinbo Oluwatosin Osamudiame simply known as Tosin Akinbo as its new Strategy Lead. Tosin Akinbo’s appointment takes immediate effect.

Commenting on the appointment, the Head of Content for Glitch Africa, Gift Israel expressed her optimism that Akinbo’s extensive years of experience across the marketing ecosystem is poised to set the brand on a novel ride to success.

“Tosin Akinbo has been onboarded as our Strategy Lead, we hope he will use his experience to improve our overall output as a company,” Israel stated.

In his new role, Tosin Akinbo will be responsible for driving growth and customer engagement across the company’s operations.

Prior to his appointment, Tosin Akinbo served as the Head of the Marketing team for Troniq Music, where he oversaw the brand strategy and execution for the record label’s talent, Oxlade. His marketing efforts took Oxlade to mainstream and his series of Nightlife success where he promoted Skyfall and Sirocco to the highest level of positioning which grossed both brands over $100,000 in revenue. At the age of 19, he was outsourced to work on the Coca-Cola NG micro-influencer marketing campaign.

With his extensive experience as a marketing and communications expert, Tosin Akinbo is well-positioned to lead Glitch Africa’s marketing efforts and help the brand achieve its strategic goals. He has also previously worked with Krispy Kreme NG, DMW, and YBNL in-house DJ Enimoney for an event “Glee rave’ which had over 1,000 people in attendance.

Tosin Akinbo is also a nightlife and lifestyle influencer who is well known for putting events/ideas together to lift the face of an outlet and he has run over 20 solid marketing campaigns across various channels of execution.

“I am super honored and excited to be joining Glitch Africa as a valuable addition to the team and I am grateful for the recognition of my significant strength or abilities,” said Akinbo.

“I am excited to take on the new challenge and continue working towards driving feasible growth, positive consumer actions and increase business profitability within the company’s operations guideline. I am motivated to work even harder and exceed expectations in my new role,” he added.

Glitch Africa is the go-to creative space platforming Africa’s next superstars. It prides itself on providing a platform for the expression of untold stories and experiences of musicians, and every other creator. The mission is to present Africa as an incubator for quality entertainment, making us trendsetters in the world of entertainment.

Glitch Africa’s initiative is pushing the next generation of Afrobeats stars to the best of their ability, by providing them with the tools to perform acoustic and stripped versions of their best songs.





This has helped to establish them as performing artistes that can hold on their own on the world’s biggest stages and arenas.