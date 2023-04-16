Music Executive and founder of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, has said engaging in giveaways to promote songs or albums does not guarantee that it will sell.

He stated that no music work would sell if people didn’t like it, urging young artistes to be more dedicated to their craft and promote their songs very well.

Jazzy was speaking against the backdrop of the successes recorded by Davido with his “Timeless” album.

He said he was impressed with Davido not relying on his personality as a music star not to promote his new music project.

Jazzy also charged young artistes in the music business to take a leaf from Davido’s book of promoting his album without riding on the wave of his popularity alone.

Davido has been breaking records with the album since its release two weeks ago, topping Apple Music charts and other music platforms across the globe.

The singer returned to music with the project after taking a break for four months following the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

Since his return, he has been busy marketing his album and preaching the “gospel” of his new music project to everyone within and outside the country, a move that has impressed Don Jazzy.

In a Twitter post made to appreciate Davido’s marketing strategies, Don Jazzy said he was impressed by what Davido is doing to take his album to every part of the world, calling on young Nigerians artistes to take a cue from it.

“If you have money for a music video, please shoot a video. But you see this video right here, it’s free of charge but priceless. If you know you know.

“Dear artistes, I hope you can see how Davido is marketing his album. He didn’t form oh I’m OBO so everybody will copy my shit. Marketing your beautiful project that you worked hard on does not reduce your swag,“ he said.





Also speaking about sharing gifts and engaging in inducing people to promote one’s work, Don Jazzy added: “Some of us do giveaways because we like giving and we want to give. If the masses don’t like your work, e no go blow. Giveaway or no give away.”

