Give us transformer, we’re tired of being in darkness, Lagos community tells Ikeja Electric

Ikeja Electric Plc has been called upon by the Heritage Estate community, Egan-Igando in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State to without further delay provide a relief transfomer to the community.

The members of the community under the aegis of Prestige Community Development Association (CDA) said they had been experiencing not only epileptic power supply but also low current whenever there is light for many years with the situation leaving them in perpetual agonies.

Chairman of Heritage Estate Association, Mr Mustapha Ayoola, told Nigerian Tribune that the community had written several letters to the Ikeja Electric appealing to it to end their suffering due to no light.

He said the community had been on this same issue since 2016 and even brought the attention of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as well as the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) to it.

He said at a time, Ikeja Electric told the community that it had already listed the community among other communities to be given relief transformers.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The company promised to do that two years ago but up till today, nothing has been done in that regard,” he stressed.

Ayoola explained further that the entire people of Isuti area and those in the six streets under the Heritage Estate Association, namely: Taiwo, Ajike Ayoola, Olubiyi Ajana, Mukaila Ojelabi, Obideyi Ikale that are serving by the same transformer were tired of being in perpetual darkness.





He said the community had since provided a place that had equally been certified okay by Ikeja Electric to install the proposed transformer but that nothing has come out of the effort.

He said the most disturbing thing about the matter which he described as gross injustice is that despite no light, the people of the community are still being served outrageous estimated bills every month.

“That means we are expected to pay for the light we don’t enjoy, and that is totally unfair,” Ayoola lamented.

He said what people of the community wants is for the electricity company to provide them with light that would make them feel they are in the city and not in a village.