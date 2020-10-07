Give relevant, credible info for effective policing, Delta CP’s wife charges security operatives

Security operatives, especially those of the Nigeria Police, have been admonished to contribute their quota by giving relevant and useful tips that’ll ensure crime and criminality are reduced to the barest minimum in the country.

Chairperson of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Delta State Command, Hajiya Aisha Inuwa, gave the charge on Wednesday during a Familiarization Tour/Barracks Inspection of the Warri Area Command.

“I want to encourage us all to contribute our quota in form of giving relevant, credible and useful information on criminal activities and hideouts to enable the ease of effective policing and to ensure a safe and peaceful environment which will, in turn, create a good business and investment environment to the envy of all,” she stated.

Hajiya Inuwa, who’s the wife of the state’s Commissioner of Police, explained that intelligence gathering would ensure the safety of lives and propertý in the Command.

Inuwa, who commended the policemen for their “undivided support and cooperation” towards her husband, CP Hafiz Inuwa, however, decried the accommodation challenges of the command which is usually responsible for policemen not to live with their families.

The CP’s wife urged her fellow POWA members to make efforts to attend POWA meetings in order to strengthen bonds and build better relationships with their husbands.

The Warri Area Commander, ACP Abubakar Argungu, in his remarks, appealed to the CP Inuwa to facilitate a Police Communication System (PCS) in the area command, given the economic value, population, size and political terrain of the Warri Area Command.

He commended Hajiya Inuwa for supporting his husband at the home level which, he added, has robbed off on the leadership style of her husband.

Earlier, in her address, wife of the Area Commander, Hajiya Zainab Argungu, advocated support for widows of fallen national heroes in the command.

While expressing her excitement over the visit, Hajiya Argungu disclosed that POWA members under the Area Command were being encouraged to acquire vocational skills in order to up the economic fortune of their spouses.

Dignitaries at the occasion included: Divisional Police Officers under the Warri Area Command, Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Michael Tidi, PhD, who was represented by his vice, Chief Divine Iniovosa; representatives of the Ovie of Uvwie, Chief Hilary Ukusare and Chief (Capt.) Daniel Ekah and chairman of Arewa Community, Uvwie, Alhaji Suleiman Mauro among others.

