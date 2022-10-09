Give priority to equity, gratitude, Umahi, cleric urge Ebonyi people

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has advised people to prioritise equity in a such a way that equal treatment will be given to all.

Umahi said this in Abakaliki last Sunday during an interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark Nigeria’s 62nd independence and 26th anniversary of the state.

The governor reiterated that in the interest of peace, fair play and justice, Ebonyi North senatorial zone should be allowed to produce the next governor of the state.

He said that power should return to the zone in the aforesaid order for the saked integrity. Umahi also urged people to play down party politics, describing equity as quality of being fair and impartial.

“Anything that is not a product of equity or fairness is bound to fail,” he said.

Umahi stressed the need to show gratitude to God and people who had made impact in the society.

He commended the founding fathers, elders council and past governors for their support to the growth of the state.

The governor also commended his wife, Mrs Rachael Umahi and the state Chairman, South-East, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Father Abraham Nwali, for their contributions to the development of the state.

Earlier, Nwali, also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Religious and Welfare Matters, called on people to show gratitude, as it increased happiness.

