Give peace a chance, allow one candidate run, chieftain urges PDP gubernatorial aspirants in Osun

As more people continue to express the intention to get the gubernatorial ticket to run on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State in the 2022 governorship election, a chieftain of the party, Tunji Ogunrinu, has enjoined all aspirants on the platform of the PDP to give peace a chance.

Ogunrinu stated that the number of people expressing interest is rising by the day and if the situation is not handled well can affect the chances of the party.

According to him while “it is true that the PDP is the bride of everyone in the state, caution has to be applied and be our watchword; we should not be too joyous that they want us but at this stage apply wisdom. The party has tried an individual before and should not at this time drop him for anyone no matter how well placed the individual is.

“When I heard that about four other aspirants have obtained the Expression of Interest form, I was taken aback, bearing in mind that the resolution before was to push a candidate out so as to avoid enmity and all forms of political bickering that can come up

“The experience of the past should be enough for the party to take a decision of presenting one person as a candidate and avoid waste of money and other resources at the primary; it is time to focus on anything that would not give the party members and the electorates their desired result,” he stated.

Ogunrinu added that the choice of the candidate should not be drawn out as Senator Demola Adeleke is good enough as the party flag bearer and should be accorded the respect of his last success.

“I call on party elders and faithful to wade into this matter so that Party would not lose the opportunity that is brighter than 2018. In a race of this magnitude, it is highly allowed and welcome for aspirants to meet on a roundtable to fashion out who should be presented as party candidates with the help of the leaders.

“Out of the seven people that have obtained the form, the elders should look for one that the party can endorse though there would still be primary elections because this will save the party from crisis and allow it avoid the fate that has befallen the other party. This is a good avenue for the party to harness and become one so that PDP could coast home victory without a sweat,” he emphasised.

He cited the Oyo State example where a rainbow coalition helped the party to dislodge the then ruling party through the adoption of one person.

