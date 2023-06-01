The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu, to give more opportunities to youth development, maintaining that the President will excel and fulfil his mandate to Nigerians.

He made the appeal through his congratulatory letter to President Tinubu on behalf of the Royal Court of Benin, Benin Royal family and the people of Edo State.

He prayed to God Almighty and his Ancestors to grant the President the enablement to pilot the affairs of the nation.

The letter partly read, “Your swearing-in Ceremony as the 16th President of this great Country was as a result of the fulfilment of destiny, the people’s will and, wish of God Almighty who made it possible to assume the mantle of leadership.

“From your antecedent, we have no doubt, we have no doubt that you will excel in this position and fulfil your mandate to Nigerians. We however plead with Your Excellency to give more opportunity to youth development in this country,” Oba Ewuare II said.

