Give moral, financial support to families of fallen heroes to encourage living officers ― Oyo NSCDC Commandant

The Commandant of Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Michael Adaralewa, has stressed the importance of encouraging the families of those who died while in active service, so as to boost the morale of others and give them hope that their duty to the country would not be in vain.

Adaralewa gave the admonition on Tuesday while honouring the families of the command’s personnel who died in active service to their fatherland.

The event was held at the command state headquarters in Agodi GRA, Ibadan.

Enjoining other commands and both military and para-military agencies in the country to also imbibe the spirit of giving to the families of fallen heroes, the Commandant said that it would go a long way in easing the suffering they go through and also increase the trust and confidence of those alive to serve their country better.

“As NSCDC officers and men, the nation demands 100 per cent loyalty, discipline and absolute dedication to duty from us. Your welfare and safety is our top priority.

“I encourage the families and friends of the NSCDC personnel. Your prayers, love and emotional support have facilitated our commitment and focus throughout our service. Please, increase it.

“I also urge officers and men to eschew any behaviour that could tarnish their honour and dignity but cater for their loved ones.

Some of the deceased officers whose wives were given cash donations included Omikunle Sunday, Olukayode Olusegun, Atilola Jacob, Adetunji Yinka, Abdulrasak Moshood and Oyewole Segun.

In his remarks, the head of the Armed Squad Unit of the command, who was also the brain behind the initiative, Superintendent Oloniyo Bright, appreciated the state commandant and the management team of the corps for supporting the idea of honouring the departed armed personnel who died during active service to their fatherland.