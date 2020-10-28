Give discount to security personnel for their sacrifices, Buhari urges businesses

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on business enterprises to give a discount to members of the security forces in appreciation of their sacrifices to the country.

This is as he reassured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to creating an environment in which all citizens and foreigners are guaranteed freedom and returns on investments.

He made the appeal while launching the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) Emblem and Appeal Fund at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), President Buhari said: “Therefore, urged business enterprises to render discounts and rebates to men and women in uniform as a symbol of appreciation for their sacrifices, saying ‘’this kind gesture will make life easier for them and deepen their patriotism.’”

The president also assured of his administration’s support for families of members of the Armed Forces who died in active service, acknowledging that the unfortunate cost of the fight against insurgency and other internal security challenges was the unavoidable loss of lives of some gallant compatriots.

He stated: ”The reality is that the spouses and defendants of these bread-winners in most cases experience trauma and deprivation. However, we can be of support to them to lighten their burdens especially in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

”I, therefore, call on all to spare a thought for them and take positive steps to come to their aid,” he said, commending charity organisations engaged in the noble cause of bringing succour to the families of fallen heroes and veterans.”

According to the statement, Buhari appealed to Nigerians to desist from actions and comments that could jeopardise the unity and progress of the nation.

He said this year’s occasion reminds Nigerians of the need to guard jealously the unity of the nation which was won at great cost.

The President, who stressed that ‘‘Nigeria’s strength lies in her diversity,’’ honoured the memory of the nation’s fallen heroes and veterans, recounting their sacrifices during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War and Peace Support Operations around the world.

President Buhari also paid tribute to men and women currently engaged in internal security operations, particularly the ongoing fight against insurgency, terrorism and armed banditry in some parts of the country, praising them for remaining steadfast in the difficult task of restoring peace and security despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: ”We honour the memory of our gallant officers and men who have paid the supreme sacrifice in order to keep the country united as one entity.

”The nation remains grateful for the efforts and sacrifice of the Armed Forces especially in the fight against insurgency and other internal security challenges confronting Nigeria.

”The Armed Forces Remembrance Day or Veterans Day as it is known in some parts of the world is an important event observed in commemoration of the end of the Second World War.

”In Commonwealth member countries, the Remembrance Day is observed on 11th November yearly. However, for us the date was changed to 15th January annually to accommodate the commemoration of the end of the Nigerian Civil War,’’ he said.

On security operations in the North West and North Central zones in the country, President Buhari expressed delight at the return of normalcy in some of the areas that previously witnessed security challenges.

But President Buhari further observed: ”Our dear nation has witnessed numerous security challenges since independence.

”These security threats have undermined Nigeria in the areas of trade, investment and economy, education, health as well as agriculture and frequently denied Nigerians the freedom of movement.

”I am however pleased to state that a lot has been achieved in the Internal Security operations in the North West and North Central zones where in addition to Operations LAFIYA DOLE, HADARIN DAJI, HARBIN KUNAMA, WHIRL STROKE, other operations such as ACCORD, SAHEL SANITY and KATSINA were successfully launched.

”This has led to the return of normalcy in some of the affected areas. However, all hands must be on deck to check attacks on soft targets.”

The President, who restated that his administration will continue to forge useful alliances with neighbours and friends in the international community for the total defeat of the security threats affecting the sub-region, promised to ensure timely provision of adequate resources and necessary logistics support for the Armed Forces.

Buhari further pledged that under his watch the Nigeria Armed Forces will operate with the best modern warfare equipment, with welfare issues receiving utmost attention, saying: ”We are quite aware that it is our responsibility to provide a conducive environment that is devoid of security threats.

”I want to re-assure Nigerians that security being one of the pillars of this administration will continue to be at the forefront until peace and security are restored in the county.”

Speaking as the Grand Patron of the Nigerian Legion, the President expressed delighted that the Nigerian legion has continued to be a rallying point of veterans, doing a lot in catering for the welfare of ailing members

”To ensure that our veterans continue to share the comradeship that existed while in Service and that their welfare is adequately catered for, the Federal Government established the Nigerian Legion as well as fully paid all pension arrears of veterans,” he said.

He urged State Governors, who are patrons of Legions in their respective States, as well as Nigerians, to continue to support and participate in the Legion’s initiatives in the areas of transportation, agriculture and housing development.

The President called on Nigerians and other residents in the country to procure and wear the emblems with pride in order to identify with those who laid down their lives for the peace and security of the county.

”I encourage all to donate generously in support of our veterans and dependents of our fallen heroes,” he said.

President announced a donation of N10 million to the Nigerian Legion.

In his address of welcome, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd) called on members of the civil society, religious and political leaders, the academia as well as the media to educate and enlighten Nigerians on the need to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices of gallant compatriots in uniform.

He also encouraged Nigerians to procure and wear the emblem to boost the morale of serving personnel.

In his remarks, the Chairman Nigerian Legion, Brigadier General Adakole Jones Akpa (Rtd), thanked President Buhari for his unrelenting support to the ex-servicemen, particularly in ensuring the prompt payment of pensions.

Akpa, who also recognized the presence and support of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, members of the Diplomatic Corps and the Service Chiefs, to the Nigerian Legion, said despite the challenges facing the country:

”God is with Nigeria. We should sing the Nigerian song as nobody will sing it for us. ”