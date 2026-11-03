Give back to your roots, Makinde charges Ibadan indigenes

Governor Seyi Makinde has charged indigenes of Ibadan and Oyo State in general to imbibe the culture of giving back to their roots.

Makinde gave the charge on Saturday at the inauguration of Lagelu House, the clubhouse of Lagelu Sixteen Club, at Ago Tapa, Mokola, Ibadan.

He described the project as laudable and worthy of emulation by all indigenes of Ibadan and the State.

Makinde commended the donor of the project, noting that the edifice would boost business activities in the Ago Tapa community.

He urged landlords in the area not to sell their land, as more infrastructural development would come to the community and increase the value of properties in the area.

READ ALSO: Education remains Nigeria’s strongest weapon to end poverty — UNICEF

Speaking with journalists, the donor of the project and Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, said the initiative was aimed at sustaining the legacy of his father, who believed in giving back to society.

He explained that his father was a member of the club and was always glad to give back to the club.

Earlier, president of the club, Olalekan Akintayo, described the project was conceived during the planning of the club’s Golden Jubilee celebration in 2024.

He said the clubhouse would serve as a centre for meetings, social and cultural activities, and strengthen the club’s philanthropic activities, particularly bursary and scholarship awards to deserving students.

Akintayo commended the donor and thanked past presidents, members and other contributors for making the project a reality.