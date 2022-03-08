Give Army vital information, Ndume urges residents of insurgency ravaged areas

Senator representing Borno Central and Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, Senator Ali Ndume, has advised Nigerians in the North East states to always give accurate and timely information to soldiers battling an insurgency in the zone

Ndume made the plea on Tuesday on the heels of a successful operation against the outlawed militant group, the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) by the Nigerian Army in the Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State

Senator Ndume maintained that lack of timely information from residents had made ISWAP attacks on the citizens in the past, successful but expressed confidence that with the latest development, the hope of an early end to their attacks on innocent Nigerians would soon be a thing of the past.

He said, “The insurgents operating under the auspices of Islamic State of West Africa Province, attempted to attack some towns in the Damboa Local Government Area, of Borno State

“On getting the information, the Nigeria Army in Damboa with support from their counterpart in Chibok engaged the insurgents outside Damboa and they were able to neutralise most of them, while the few of them escaped with various gun wounds but there is no casualty recorded on the side of our troops.

“I want to commend the Nigeria Army particularly the Brigade Commander of the 25 Task Force Bridge in Damboa, Colonel Omopariola, for his gallantry.

“Any time he gets information about impending attacks he moves swiftly to repel the insurgents.

“He has been carrying out clearance operations in the southern part of Damboa.

“His activities have been making the insurgents be running helter-skelter.

“The Nigerian Army in that axis is seriously working and if they continue like this, the issue of insurgency along that axis will be a thing of the past.

“We call on Nigerians to offer useful information that would enable the soldiers to move on time to stop any attack on innocent citizens.”

