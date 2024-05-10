Members of the National Media Team (NMT) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to this year’s Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were on Thursday admonished to be accurate and objective in their reportage of the spiritual exercise.

This is even as members were urged to protect the image of Nigeria and the commission through their reports.

Inaugurating the NMT yesterday at the Hajj House in Abuja, NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, urged media professionals who were successful in the selection process that accuracy and objectivity should be their watchwords in the course of their reporting the 2024 Hajj.

While urging members of the team to be upright, Arabi noted that they are in a position that is so overburdened.

According to the NAHCON CEO, “You can make or mar the community. You can assist in nation building or you can destroy the nation.”

In view of this, the chairman said members of the team should always be mindful of their responsibility and do what was right at all times to the best of their conscience.

“The concern is to ensure that you do what is right to the best of your ability and conscience. Be upright because so much depends on what you report,” he appealed to the team members.

Arabi said though the NMT members were professionals and knew what they ought to do, there was the need to remind them of the expectations of the commission in particular and Nigeria in general.

“I have no doubt in my mind that you have proven your worth in all spheres and sectors, but there is no harm in you being reminded, just as we always remind ourselves, as to the high expectations.

“Certainty, I am not in a position to teach you your jobs, especially as it relates to the issue of pilgrimage. I owe you the duty to share my concerns with you on the need to be upright because so much depend on what you report. I want you to report accurately,” he advised.

Arabi told the team that the commission was open to being advised and constructive criticism, saying no one knows it all.

According to him, “The commission is open to constructive criticisms and guidance. Do it objectively and sincerely.”

He then urged the NMT members to be participatory, saying, “Don’t just think you are going as media people and it stops at reporting and anything relating to reportage. Please, participate where you can.

“The pilgrims will rally round media representatives to get direction. So be involved as much as possible.”

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner, Planning Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services, Professor Abubakar Yagawal, appealed to the members to protect the interest of Nigeria and project the image of Hajj Commission positively.

Yagawal also reminded the media about the principle of information dissemination, as set by Prophet Muhammad (Peace and blessings be upon him).

According to him, Prophet Muhammad said, “whoever believes in Allah and the last day should either say what is good or keep quiet.”

On his part, the NAHCON Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said the media had been an important part of Hajj operations, asserting that, “whatever we do in Saudi Arabia must be reported back home.”

Responding on behalf of the team members, the NMT Chairman, Mousa Ubandawaki, who is NAHCON’s Deputy Director, Information and Publications Division, expressed gratitude to the commission for the opportunity given to members to serve as a watchdog and advisers.

Ubandawaki assured that members would work for the unity l, progress, and interests of the pilgrims for the sake of Allah and Nigeria.

