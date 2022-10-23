Give 2023 election priority, Oduntan tells Nigerians

Church News
By Seyi Sokoya
From left, Bishop Olabayo Obijole; Archbishop Taiwo Olaoye; Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Right Reverend Olugbenga Oduntan, his wife, Felicia and Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Most Reverend Jospeh Akinfenwa, during the enthronment of Reverend Oduntan at the Bishop of Oyo Diocese, at the Cathedral of St. Micheal, Esiele, Oyo, Oyo State, last Sunday. Photo: Yemi Funso-Oke.

Nigerians have been urged to  give the 2023 general election a priority by obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards ( PVCs) to enable them elect those who will represent them in the next political dispensation  in the country.

The bishop of Oyo Diocese, Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Olugbenga Oduntan, made the charge during the inauguration of ministry and his  enthronement as the diocesan bishop of Oyo , at the  Cathedral of St. Machael, Esiele, Oyo, at the weekend.

Bishop Oduntan tasked Nigerians to support  government at all levels in solving the various security challenges such as ritual killings, kidnapping and insurgency across the nation, saying that the nation belongs to all and sundry.

While condemning the low level of economic development in the country  due to various security challenges facing it,  the bishop called for  fervent prayers   from all relevant stakeholders in directing the leadership of the nation.

Oduntan urged church leaders to continue to pray for the nation as the electioneering activities commenced in all states of the federation so that the nation will witness peaceful transitional programme.

The bishop, however,  promised to transform the diocese to an enviable standard and leave  a lasting legacy for the incoming generation and   charged all and sundry to embrace peace, love and discipline in the church of God and the nation in general.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Church News

CCIC marks 40th anniversary with business grants, empowerments

Church News

Lead by example, Abisoye urges parents

Church News

When royal fathers worshipped the King of kings

Church News

Odedeji admonishes on importance of giving thanks to God

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More