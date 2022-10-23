Give 2023 election priority, Oduntan tells Nigerians

Nigerians have been urged to give the 2023 general election a priority by obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards ( PVCs) to enable them elect those who will represent them in the next political dispensation in the country.

The bishop of Oyo Diocese, Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Olugbenga Oduntan, made the charge during the inauguration of ministry and his enthronement as the diocesan bishop of Oyo , at the Cathedral of St. Machael, Esiele, Oyo, at the weekend.

Bishop Oduntan tasked Nigerians to support government at all levels in solving the various security challenges such as ritual killings, kidnapping and insurgency across the nation, saying that the nation belongs to all and sundry.

While condemning the low level of economic development in the country due to various security challenges facing it, the bishop called for fervent prayers from all relevant stakeholders in directing the leadership of the nation.

Oduntan urged church leaders to continue to pray for the nation as the electioneering activities commenced in all states of the federation so that the nation will witness peaceful transitional programme.

The bishop, however, promised to transform the diocese to an enviable standard and leave a lasting legacy for the incoming generation and charged all and sundry to embrace peace, love and discipline in the church of God and the nation in general.

