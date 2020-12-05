Girls with big butts are over-confident, snobbish —Mayorkun

Nigerian musician and member of the Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), Mayorkun, in a viral video making the rounds has claimed that ladies with big buttocks are always over-confident and are also snobby, even though he still loves them regardless.

The artiste, who was seen in the video enjoying himself jokingly said: “girls that have big ya**h, you know I love you guys so much. But the things that come with big ya**h tire me. Over-confidence, late reply, attitude, snubbing, why? Because of this ya**h? No worry, God go provide for people wey no get big ya**h too”

The video has since then been generating several hilarious comments from social media users. The ‘of Lagos’ crooner teamed up with his label boss, Davido in the song ‘the best’ off the ‘A Better Time’ album and it is currently topping several chats in the country.

