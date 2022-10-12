Girls are facing myriad of challenges in education, health, others ― Alli-Macaulay

The lawmaker representing Amuwo Odofin constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay has stated that Girls are continuously being confronted with a myriad of challenges in their education, physical, and mental wellness and protection of lives.

The lawmaker also identified violence against girls with disabilities, crises of climate change, COVID-19 and humanitarian conflicts which hamper the fulfilment of their potential.

Hon. Alli-Macaulay stated this while moving a motion at the plenary session in commemoration of the Day of the Girl Child on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mojisola, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, noted that efforts have been exerted by the Lagos State Government to protect the Girl child in Lagos state.

She cited the instance of the enactment of the Child Right Law and the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law by the House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, Mojisola positioned that the world’s 600 million adolescent girls have shown that they can be the change makers, driving progress in their communities, building back stronger for all, including women, boys and men with the skills and the opportunities they possess.

This was just as she stated that girls all over the world have shown interest in politics, education, climate change and so many others to make life a better place for all and sundry.

“I want to say that girls around the world continue to face myriad challenges in their education, physical, and mental wellness and protection of lives.

“As well as violence to girls with disabilities, crises of climate change, COVID-19 and humanitarian conflicts which hamper the fulfilment of their potential.

“It is also important to be aware that the world’s 600 million adolescent girls have shown time and time again that the skills and the opportunities they possess can be the change makers, driving progress in their communities, building back stronger for all, including women, boys and men.

“Girls all over the world have shown interest in politics, education, poverty-related issues, environment, and climate change amongst others and want to be valued as drivers of lasting political change.

“UNICEF field office report revealed that Nigeria has a record of 18.5 million out-of-school children, out of which 60% are girls – that is over 10 million girls are out of school.

“Girls are key influencers that can be the face changer to raising awareness about issues holding girls back around the world, Nigeria in general and Lagos State in particular, especially while accessing mental health and psychosocial support services in the face of conflict, forced migration, natural disasters and the effect of climate change and sustainability,” the lawmaker noted.

She, therefore, appreciated the Lagos State Government for partnering with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and other corporate bodies to combat all forms of violence against the Girl-Child through girl-child advocacy in addition to the enactment of Child Rights Law and Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law.





