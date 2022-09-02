Girl sacked at work for joining Peter Obi rally gets scholarship, employment

A young Nigerian lady, Regina Ledum, who was laid off at her working place for attending a “two million man march” organised for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has been given employment and scholarship by the General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

The girl who claimed to work in a hotel in Port Harcourt as a receptionist said she was sacked by the management of the hotel on returning from the rally and told to go ask for a job from Peter Obi.

In a trending video shared by comedian Koboko on social media, the lady said she was not on duty on the day she went for the rally.

“I was just sacked from work two days ago because I went out for Obidient 2 million March in Port Harcourt. I work in a hotel as a receptionist. That very day was my day off, so I was home and decided to go out for the 2 million March in Port Harcourt because I stay in Port Harcourt.

“So when I got back to the office the following day I was supposed to resume, my boss called me and told me that I should go and meet Peter Obi to give me work. I started begging and asking what I did, he then said he thought I am playing politics now, that I should go and let the Obidients give me work.”

She then pleaded with Nigerians to come to her rescue, stating that the job was her only source of livelihood.

She further disclosed that she recently gained admission into the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education and the job was her only hope for the school.

Luck, however, met her when the General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere had a conversation with her on phone.

Taking to his verified Facebook page to share the development, the man of God said the lady is gifted and her education and well-being should not be frustrated for exhibiting her franchise to support the candidate of her choice.

Pastor Chinyere also disclosed that her name will be added to the list of OPM local scholarship beneficiaries till she graduates from school.

He added that the girl has also been given immediate employment at his water factory with N40,000 as salary which is double the N20,000 she earned at her former place of work.

"Remember the girl that was sacked after she attended the Peter Obi rally in Port Harcourt. I just interviewed her on the phone.





“Firstly, she was off duty when she went for the Port Harcourt rally.

“Secondly, she works in a hotel in Port Harcourt which I don’t want to mention.

“Thirdly, she is also a student of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education and it’s from the work and little salary she trains herself in school.

“After interviewing her, I found out she is gifted and her education can not be frustrated. So starting from today 1 September 2022, she does not need to look for school fees for Ajuru university, because I have added her name to OPM local university scholarship till graduation.

“Also, at the hotel where she was working her salary was 20k. I have given her automatic employment to resume immediately in my water factory with double her former salary from 20k to 40k. WHAT GOD CAN NOT DO, DOES NOT EXIST,” he posted.