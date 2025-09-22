Gino and Hilda Baci celebrate record-breaking feat with surprise party, reaffirming commitment to Nigerian flavours.

Leading culinary brand Gino, under GBfoods Nigeria, in collaboration with celebrated Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, held a post-record press conference at its office in Lagos to celebrate their recent World Record achievement and to outline the objectives of their growing partnership.



The record-breaking feat, which took place between September 12 and 13, 2025, brought together over 20,000 people on-site and millions of viewers online, establishing Nigeria’s Asun Jollof rice as a true symbol of creativity, resilience, and unity. This feat has now earned Gino the spot of being Nigeria’s first brand to hold a Guinness World Record.



At a press conference hosted at the GBFoods Nigeria office in Lagos, Nigeria, the brand spotlighted its ethos of championing Nigerian cuisine and celebrating local flavours, while also celebrating the global appeal of Jollof rice as a cultural export. From celebrities to dignitaries and food lovers worldwide, the feat transcended nourishment and became a story of heritage, shared joy, and national pride.



Speaking at the event, Vincent Egbe, Managing Director, GBFoods Nigeria, emphasised that this milestone was a natural continuation of Gino’s legacy of innovation.



“We are proud to have achieved this historic feat alongside Hilda Baci. Over a decade ago, Gino pioneered the introduction of tomato paste in sachets, and since then, we have consistently innovated with products that preserve the authentic flavours of Nigerian cooking, including record-setting combo products like our Gino Asun seasoning cubes and tomato paste and Gino Peppered Chicken seasoning cubes and tomato paste. Achieving this world record is not just about size; it reflects our ethos of serving Nigerians with originality, creativity, and pride in our culinary traditions.”



Reflecting on the impact of the celebration and what it means for Gino’s place in everyday Nigerian homes, Oreoluwa Atinmo, Marketing Director of GBFoods Nigeria, shared her perspective on the brand’s story and heritage saying.



“ This achievement has amplified what Gino has always represented. For decades, Gino has been a household name, not just in Nigeria but across Africa. Our products are in almost every Nigerian kitchen, and while many people instantly recognize us for our tomato range, this milestone has also spotlighted our other innovations like our Gino Asun seasoning cubes, and Gino Peppered Chicken seasoning cubes , giving us the opportunity to soft launch our maxi packs for Gino party jollof, Gino peppered chicken and Gino Asun tomato pastes for bulk cooking. More than anything, this record reinforces what Gino stands for: excellence, quality, and continuous innovation in bringing authentic local flavours to families everywhere.”



Giving a heartfelt account on how Nigerian food is deeply tied to memory, culture, and innovation, Chef Hilda Baci, who has become a global ambassador for Nigerian cuisine, shared her personal inspiration behind the record-setting recipe.



“Growing up, Jollof rice wasn’t the easiest dish for me to master; it always felt like something was missing. Over time, I realised that Nigerian Jollof is more than just rice, it’s an experience. What we now call the record-breaking combo of Gino Party Jollof, Gino Asun, and pepper chicken pastes are staples of our culinary culture, and combining them was my way of creating a flavour that truly represents who we are. Gino’s dedication to innovation made it possible for me to push boundaries and show that Nigerian food is not just local, it’s global.”



With this achievement, Gino not only cements its reputation as a leader in the Nigerian culinary space but also underscores its commitment to preserving heritage, fostering innovation, and bringing people together through food. The record-setting event has already garnered widespread recognition both locally and internationally, shining a spotlight on Nigeria as a global food destination and reinforcing Jollof rice’s status as a cultural treasure.