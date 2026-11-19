Gilead Sciences has signed royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements with generic manufacturers covering 127 countries, including Nigeria, to support potential future access to its investigational Ebola drug, obeldesivir.

Dr Anu Osinusi, Vice President of Virology at Gilead Sciences, California, USA, disclosed this while delivering the distinguished lecture at the 2026 Alumni Day of the Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association (ICOMAA) Worldwide.

Speaking on the theme, “Viruses Don’t Wait: From Discovery to Global Impact,” Osinusi said technology transfer discussions were underway even as clinical trials continued. She explained that access would depend on trial outcomes and regulatory approvals.

Obeldesivir is being investigated as an oral option for preventing Ebola infection after exposure, particularly among healthcare workers, household contacts and others at high risk.

Osinusi said two complementary research initiatives were activated during the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo: a WHO-supported platform evaluating treatments for confirmed patients and the EVO-PEP study investigating obeldesivir as post-exposure prophylaxis for exposed contacts who had not developed the disease.

She also highlighted studies into combination treatments for advanced filovirus infections, noting that research in non-human primates had shown improved survival when antiviral drugs were combined with antibodies. However, she cautioned that these findings must be validated in clinical trials before their effectiveness in humans can be established.

The infectious disease expert urged African countries to invest in research and preparedness before outbreaks occur.

“Our outbreak is not the time you’re going to start doing science. It’s the science that has been done that is going to activate during an outbreak,” she said.

Citing advances in HIV prevention, hepatitis treatment and the COVID-19 response, Osinusi emphasised how sustained research, partnerships and community participation could translate scientific discoveries into public health gains.

She called for stronger collaboration among universities, governments, industry, public health institutions and communities to ensure scientific innovations translate into medicines that improve lives.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Peter Olapegba, said ICOMAA Worldwide had contributed to improved teaching and learning, expanded scholarships, upgraded facilities and stronger mentorship for young doctors.

Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor Juwon Arotiba, Olapegba described the association as one of the university’s most active and generous alumni bodies, assuring members of the institution’s commitment to sustaining the partnership.

He also stressed the urgency of medical research and public health response.

“In medicine, time is life. Viruses do not wait for our convenience; they do not wait for funding, for bureaucracy, or for permission. And so, as researchers, as doctors, and as a university, we too must not wait,” he said.

Chairman of the 2026 Alumni Day and Distinguished Lecture, Professor Wuraola Shokunbi, urged researchers to ensure scientific discoveries improve healthcare delivery and quality of life, particularly in Africa. She also stressed the importance of doctors across specialities staying informed about viral diseases, especially HIV and hepatitis B.

“Whatever research we conduct, it must have a meaningful effect on the lives of our people,” she said.

President of ICOMAA Worldwide, Professor Samuel Omokhodion, called for stronger scientific research and more resilient health systems to prepare Nigeria for the next pandemic.

He urged countries to anticipate emerging health threats and called on alumni and stakeholders to support the association’s development initiatives, stressing that collective contributions were essential to sustaining progress.