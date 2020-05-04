Gilead CEO says Remdesivir will be available to treat coronavirus patients in US this week

The Chief Executive Officer of Gilead Sciences, the company that makes the drug Remdesivir, Dan O’Day, says it will be available to treat COVID-19 patients as early as this week after receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States.

The drug showed promising results in a study of more than 1,000 people around the world and has been touted as one of the first steps in reopening the economy.

Scientists found that patients who were given it recovered 31 per cent faster than those who did not and that the mortality rate among recipients was around three per cent lower; it was eight per cent in the drug recipients and 11.6 per cent in placebo patients.

In an interview with Face The Nation on CBS on Sunday, Gilead CEO, Dan O’Day, said the company had donated its entire supply of the drug to the government to roll out to hospitals across the US and that it will also send some overseas.

“We intend to get that to patients in the early part of this next week, beginning to work with the government, which will determine which cities are most vulnerable and where the patients are that need this medicine,” O’Day said.

Stocks for the company rose last week after the results of the study were announced by Dr. Tony Fauci, the White House’s foremost coronavirus expert.

O’Day said that the company had donated 1.5 million vials of it to the government.

Depending on the length of a patient’s treatment, the supply should cater to between 100,000 and 200,000 people, O’Day said.

“We did that because we acknowledge and recognise the human suffering, the human need here and want to make sure that nothing gets in the way of this getting to patients,” he said.

It is now up to the government to determine where to send the doses and how much each area needs.

It is unclear when more will be ready. O’Day said that the company ramped up production of it in January but did not explain what prompted them to boost manufacturing.

There were scarcely any known COVID-19 cases in the US in January.

President Trump claims China tried to cover up how deadly it was late last year and that it may have even been created in a lab and escaped.

When the US should have known about it much less responded to it to prepare is now a source of political contention.