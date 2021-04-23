Gift of life, your talents and burden of relevance

LIFE is a gift from God. But it is not just a gift, it is a responsibility that has been placed on us. So, God expects every human being to be a blessing to at least a fellow human being.The potential in your life is not just for the fun of it. It is meant to be a blessing to others .The question many may then ask is: How does my gift become a blessing to the world? Or better still, how do I make a difference with my gift? Apart from the breath of God that is in every man, God has given every man talents and abilities that are unique. Talent is a God-given gift that makes us unique as individuals. People believe that in life is all about having fun on earth while it lasts unknowingly that there is more to it. Most of the things in the world is generally about vanity because once we are called on judgement day, the achievement made on earth will not be going with us. According to the scriptures, it is just going to be you giving account of your life and how you used your gift to impact in the lives of other people. I can proudly accept that discovering your gift is one of the many reasons why God gave us the breath of life. In life, we must connect with the creator that is to identify ourselves as made in the image of God because he is the author of life. Gift is like a diamond that keeps and make one unique from their peers, a person’s gift can make if be selected out of thousands of people.

However, some people may discover their gift while involving in a task while some people may have to find their gifts through proper communication with God. Although, some people mistake their gifts with their occupation or place of service in church; because you can do the ushering work well in a church doesn’t mean that is your gift, there are some certain services that comes along with learning but once the place of service is done exceptionally well and also keeps you recognised, there could be a chance of you having a gift in that area of service. The only one way we can connect with our creator is to discover our gift and use it for Christ, to build up the body of Christ.The implication then is that we all have to look inward and find out that special thing in us that makes us different from others. We need to check that one gift in us that has the potential of showcasing us to the world and also assisting the world. The gift of life is worth more than what people see from the outside. It is far deeper than that.

When we have a full understanding of that unique thing about us, we can then set out to impact the world around us with that gift. The motivation should primarily not be to get money because there was no priced that was paid as an individual to get the gift. The motivation should be to contribute to the good of humanity and to glorify God. We are created to bless and assist one another because nobody has all the gifts in the world embedded in themselves, we all have gifts in us to assist, bless one another and to bring people into the body of Christ. We must also realise that at the end of age, we will all give account of how the gifts in us were deployed to the benefit of humanity. From God’s prism, Life is a test, Life is a trust and Life is a temporary assignment. Life is a test because it is filled with so much temptation and trails, Life is a trust because God has entrusted us with gifts because He expects us to share it with the world and Life is a temporary assignment because the earth is not only final destination but rather, we all have assignment that were given to us by God and one of them is to discover your gift and share it with the world. God gave us gifts so we could make a difference in the world and not just for ourselves.

Talents are given to us so we could assist one other and most importantly to please God the giver. Unfortunately, many can’t identify God’s gifts in their lives. The only true way to find your gift is by revelation; getting it directly from God. This will enable you to align your reasoning in the way God has destined. Life is meaningful only if we are able to discover our gift and also know why we came to the world. Life is not just about the things in the world, it is about the unique talent or gift in us and how we use it to benefit of humanity. We must keep asking ourselves the question, how useful are we to our immediate surroundings? What meaningful contribution are we making to impact our world? If we can’t answer that question, then, we still have a long way to go. We need to cry to God and ask him to open our eyes and give us understanding on that one area he has called us to fulfil in life. When we discover that gift in us, we must go ahead and start using it to benefit humanity. This could be challenging at the onset because it may not give us financial returns. But if we keep at it, the gains will come in no distant time. We must bear in mind that money is not what drives God’s gifts in us, it is passion and a longing to be a blessing.

Adaora is a Mass Communication student of Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Gift of life Gift of life

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Gift of life Gift of life