GIANT IN THE TROPIC OF AFRICA

Born in Lagos on 12 January, 1940.

He is a billionaire industrialist and the Aare of Lagos. He had his only formal education at Ansar-u-deen Primary School, Oke popo, Lagos Island, Lagos State.

He is the owner and founder of Eleganza group of companies, which has a market spanning the entire Africa.

Today, under his chairmanship, the Eleganza Industries produces a wide range of household goods and utensils including cutleries, food warmers, ice chests, electric fans, cosmetics, biros etc. His factory locations include Oregun-Ikeja, Isolo, Alaba and Iganmu. The company now directly employs over 5,000 Nigerians and non-Nigerians including those working in his RAO Property Investment Company. Okoya’s Eleganza Group is one of the biggest homegrown conglomerates in Nigeria today, with over six factories and its products are household names in African markets.

Chief Razak Akanni Okoya clocked 81 yesterday.

