• Victor James Osimhen was born on 29 December, 1998, in Lagos, Nigeria.

• He is a professional footballer who plays as a striker for Serie A club, Napoli, and for the Nigerian national team. Considered one of the best strikers in the world, he is known for his elite finishing, strength and athleticism.

• Osimhen won the Golden Boot award at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which Nigeria won. He made his senior international debut in June 2017, and played at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. He is currently the ninth all-time highest goalscorer of the Nigerian national team.

• On 4 May, 2023, Victor Osimhen scored the equaliser in a 1–1 draw with Udinese, confirming Napoli as Serie A champions for the first time in 33 years. His goal made him the joint-highest goalscoring African in the Serie A alongside George Manneh Weah and the African player with the most goals in a single Italian championship season, breaking Samuel Eto’o’s record in the process.

