GIANT IN THE TROPIC OF AFRICA: Tayo Fatunla

Tayo Fatunla, an accomplished comic artist, editorial cartoonist, writer, author and illustrator, was born in the United Kingdom and raised in Nigeria where he began his cartooning career.

While in Nigeria, he drew cartoons for several Nigerian publications, including the Punch Newspaper stable where he became the second Omoba cartoon column cartoonist for the daily newspaper.

He graduated from the prestigious Kubert Art School, in New Jersey, US, where he created the Illustrated Black History cartoon feature called OUR ROOTS, used for educational purposes to document Black history worldwide.

He is a contributor for New African magazine and a few other UK and international publications as well as the Guardian UK newspaper. He illustrated the award-winning digital comic HOOKED, for the BBC World Service and also illustrated African Kingdoms for The British Museum.

Tayo Fatunla has held several exhibitions and cartoon workshop sessions on three continents.

His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s YouTube video Afrobeat music hit, “Ye”.

He was presented with the Crayon De Porcelaine Award at the Salon International Dessin de Presse et d’ humour, in France and in 2018 he became recipient of the Pioneer Lifetime Achievement (PLA) Award he picked up in Philadelphia, US, for OUR ROOTS, spanning three decades.

Tayo is a strong member of the Cartoonists Association of Nigeria (CARTAN).

