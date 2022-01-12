GIANT IN THE TROPIC OF AFRICA: Professor Pat Utomi

• Born February 6, 1956 in Kaduna, Kaduna State. Utomi is an indigene of Igbuzo, Oshimili North, Delta State.

• He is a Nigerian professor of political economy and management expert. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria and a former presidential candidate.

• He had his primary education at St. Thomas, Kano 1960-62; Our Lady of Fatima, Gusau 1962-1966; His secondary education at Christ the King College, Onitsha and Loyola College, Ibadan. He later got admission into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka 1973-1977, to study Mass Communication. Utomi also attended Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, USA.

• He was a scholar-in-residence, American University, Washington DC, USA, 1996 and research associate, the Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 1996.

• Pat Utomi, the creator of Patito’s Gang, a television talk show, is a professor at the Lagos Business School.

• He was appointed professor of the Social and Political Economy Environment of Business and Pioneer Entrepreneurship Teacher at Lagos Business School in 2003.

• Utomi coordinated the establishment of several civil society groups on good governance and accountability such as Transparency in Nigeria, the Centre for Values in Leadership, the Concerned Professionals, the Restoration Group, etc. In the business sphere, Utomi was the vice-chairman, Platinum–Habib Bank.

• Utomi also belongs to many professional bodies. He is a member, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Institute of Directors (IOD), Nigeria Economic Summit Group and Nigeria Economic Society.

• Professor Patrick Okedinachi Utomi will clock 66 on February 6, 2022.