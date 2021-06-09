GIANT IN THE TROPIC OF AFRICA: Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO Abiola)

• Born 24 August, 1937 in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

• MKO Abiola was a Nigerian billionaire, businessman, publisher, politician and aristocrat of the Egba clan. He was the Aare Ona Kankafo of Yoruba land.

• In 1993, he ran for the presidency. The election was declared Nigeria’s freest and fairest presidential election by national and international observers, with Abiola winning even in his Northern opponent’s home state, Kano. Abiola won over two-thirds of Nigerian states. However, the election was annulled by his very good friend, Ibrahim Babangida, causing a political crisis which led to General Sani Abacha seizing power later that year.

• Chief MKO Abiola died in suspicious circumstances shortly after the death of General Abacha, on the day that he was due to be released, 7 July 1998.

• Abiola was awarded the GCFR posthumously on 6 June, 2018 by the incumbent President, General Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria’s democracy day was changed to June 12.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…