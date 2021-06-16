GIANT IN THE TROPIC OF AFRICA: Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, OON

• Michael Ade-Ojo, popularly known as ‘The Chief’ was born on Tuesday, June 14, 1938 in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, Nigeria.

• He attended St. Michael’s Anglican School, Ilara-Mokin, (1944-1950). From there, he attended Imade College, Owo, Nigeria (1954-1958), where he obtained the West African School Certificate. He proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in 1961, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in Business Administration in 1965.

• Michael Ade-Ojo is the founder of Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, Ondo State and Elizade Motors.

• Today, Elizade Motors, which Ade-Ojo started with just one support staff in 1971, has become a conglomerate with several subsidiaries, including Toyota Nigeria Limited, Mikeade Investment Co. Ltd, Mikeade Property Dev. Co. Ltd, Classic Motors Ltd, Elizade Autoland Nigeria, Okin Travels Ltd and Oodua Creations Ltd.

• Chief Michael Ade-Ojo is gradually transforming his native town, Ilara-Mokin, from a village to an economically-vibrant town through his various community development projects.

• ‘The Chief’ clocked 83 years on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Source: Wikipedia

