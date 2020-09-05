Ghost workers: Bauchi gov holds parley with stakeholders on payment of salaries

In a demonstration to tackle the menace of ghost workers that has continue to drain the coffers of government, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed will hold a public parley with all the stakeholders involved in the payment of workers salaries in the state.

The disclosure was made by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Bauchi, Dr Ladan Salihu while briefing Government House Correspondents declaring that the administration is worried about the situation.

Ladan Salihu also said that the public parley is to afford the governor the opportunity to interact physically with the stakeholders including MDAs, labour unions and members of public with any key information that will assist government to bring to an end, fraudulent activities in the state civil service.

He further said that the public parley became necessary in view of the ongoing insinuations that the government of Governor Bala Mohammed has failed to pay workers their salaries.

The Chief of Staff pointed out that, since the inception of the administration to date, Governor Bala Mohammed has placed a high premium on the payment of salaries.

He said that, “We called this press briefing to talk about the issues making round in town and in some corners of the state including the Media with regards to the payment of salaries”

The CoS added that, “In the last few days, we have noticed an worrisome attitude going on in town with a lot of insinuations, fabrications and lies with respect to the payment of salaries. Let me once again put it on record that, Governor Bala Mohammed has been paying salaries as at when due.”

“To show the public his concern on this issue, His Excellency has decided that sometime next week, beginning with Monday, would hold a public parley where everybody that is involved in the payment of salaries from the Office of the Accountant General, Commissioner of Finance, Head of Service, NLC, TUC and everybody will be allowed to come forward with any key information that will assist government to find solutions”, he further added.

Ladan Salihu explained that, “With the committee headed by Senator Adamu Gumba, we have deleted names of those who failed to appear before the committee and those who were found guilty are now using a section of the social media and other platforms to tarnish the image of government alleging that they were not being paid.”

Ladan Salihu further said that the state government will not rest on its part in taken very serious steps to not only apprehend the fraudulent people but to prosecute them.

The Chief of Staff however insisted that the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed was on right track and it has done well in the area of execution of developmental projects.

It will be recalled that the committee set up to verify the state workforce had discovered that the state was losing the sum of over N250m monthly to activities of ghost workers.

