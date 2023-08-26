One person has been confirmed killed in a ghastly motor crash in Bauchi, while two others were variously injured.

According to a Road Traffic Crash report from RS12.1 Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) signed by the Sector Commander, CC Patrick Ikaba, the crash occurred on August 25, 2023, along the ever-busy Bauchi-MMaiduguri Federal Highway.

The RTC report contained that the crash occurred at 1417 hrs, the report time to FRSC was 1424hrs hrs, and the arrival time by the personnel was 1432 hrs, making a

response time of 8 ms.

The location of the crash was ASULO Filling Station on KM5 MAI Road on the outskirts of the Bauchi metropolis, and the nature of the crash was fatal.

The crash involved two vehicles: a tanker truck with registration number BAU56ZX and a commercial Peugeot Boxer bus with registration number KTG 18WZ used for commercial purposes.

According to the FRSC, the probable cause of the RTC was wrongful overtaking, and the number of people involved was 3, all males, out of whom one person was killed.

The actions taken by FRSC personnel were that the dead were taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, for confirmation and deposit at the mortuary, while the obstruction was immediately cleared as the rescue operations were led by CRMA I Aliyu.

Meanwhile, a summary of Operation TOWCO Enforcement in respect of RS12.1 Bauchi and its component Commands contained that the number of offenders was 37, committing 37 offences out of the 71 motorists stopped.

The number of those cautioned was 34, while the number of impounded vehicles was 29 and 8 for confinement.

