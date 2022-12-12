Ghana’s capital shaken by magnitude four tremor

Parts of Ghana’s capital, Accra, experienced two earth tremors on Monday morning at around 11:00 local time (11:00 GMT). (BBC)

The Android Earthquake Alerts System has indicated the seismic movement reached magnitude four which makes it one of the strongest tremors ever experienced in Ghana. But quakes of this scale usually only cause light, if any, damage.

A team of experts has been sent to the affected neighbourhoods, mostly in the west of Accra, to assess the situation.

There have been no reports of destruction of property or injuries because of the incident.

The last time an earth tremor occurred in the capital was in June 2020.

