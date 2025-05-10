Ghana tourism authority partners with Akwaaba Travel Expo for Accra Weizor 2025

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has taken a significant step towards promoting Ghana as a premier tourist destination in West Africa.

The Deputy CEO of Marketing and Special Duties at the GTA, Mr. Abeiku Aggrey, recently held a strategic meeting with Mr. Ikechi Uko, Chairman of Akwaaba Travel Expo and organiser of Accra Weizor.

The meeting aimed to bolster the GTA’s collaboration with Akwaaba Travel Expo in preparation for Accra Weizor 2025, a prominent West African Travel Show.

This event will bring together West African tour operators to experience Ghana’s rich tourism offerings, providing a platform for them to immerse themselves in the country’s diverse cultural heritage, natural attractions, and hospitality.

Through this partnership, the GTA and Akwaaba Travel Expo seek to strengthen their collaboration, discuss strategies for showcasing Ghana’s tourism offerings to a West African audience, and explore ways to promote Ghana as a premier tourist destination in the region.

The expected outcomes of this collaboration include enhanced collaboration between the GTA and Akwaaba Travel Expo, increased visibility for Ghana’s tourism industry in West Africa, and improved promotion of Ghana’s tourism offerings to a targeted audience.

The Accra Weizor 2025 event is expected to benefit Ghana’s tourism industry in several ways, including increased tourism revenue through increased visitor arrivals, job creation, and economic growth through tourism development, and enhanced global visibility for Ghana as a premier tourist destination.

By strengthening its collaboration with Akwaaba Travel Expo, the Ghana Tourism Authority is poised to achieve its objectives and promote Ghana’s tourism industry to a wider audience.

