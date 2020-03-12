Ghana confirms two cases of coronavirus

Latest NewsTop News
By
Coronavirus

Ghana has announced two confirmed cases of the Covid-19 in the country, Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, disclosed this on Thursday.

The two individuals came into the country from Norway and Turkey, Manu announced at a press briefing on Thursday night.

According to him, the cases were confirmed on March 12, 2020 at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

The statement reads in part:

“Both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So these are imported cases of COVID -19.

“ Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing.

“I wish to assure all Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana together with all Health Partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained.

“We wish to encourage every Ghanaian to take care of their health and that of their families by adhering to the precautionary measures.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

BREAKING: Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Latest News

VIDEO: Security breach around Buhari as unknown man rushes at him in Kebbi

Latest News

We won’t devalue Naira, foreign reserves adequate ― CBN

Latest News

Bala Mohammed says North-East deserted Atiku in 2019 general elections

Comments