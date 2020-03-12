Ghana confirms two cases of coronavirus

Ghana has announced two confirmed cases of the Covid-19 in the country, Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, disclosed this on Thursday.

The two individuals came into the country from Norway and Turkey, Manu announced at a press briefing on Thursday night.

According to him, the cases were confirmed on March 12, 2020 at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

The statement reads in part:

“Both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So these are imported cases of COVID -19.

“ Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing.

“I wish to assure all Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana together with all Health Partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained.

“We wish to encourage every Ghanaian to take care of their health and that of their families by adhering to the precautionary measures.”